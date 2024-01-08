Lee Mu Saeng and Bae Hyun Sung join Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee for Gyeongseong Creature season 2

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer period drama Gyeongseong Creature has successfully concluded its first season with high ratings. Set in 1945, the series garnered acclaim for its compelling visuals and narrative. With the first season consisting of 10 episodes, Netflix has officially confirmed the renewal of Gyeongseong Creature for Season 2.

Gyeongseong Creature renewed for season 2 with new additions to the cast lineup

The OTT platform has revealed that Season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature will expand its storyline, transitioning from the tumultuous spring of 1945 to the vibrant streets of Seoul in 2024. The cast for Season 2 includes Lee Mu Saeng and Bae Hyun Sung in pivotal roles, generating increased anticipation among fans. Against the backdrop of the enigmatic creature, the upcoming season will once again intertwine the destinies of Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok, taking a dramatic leap through time. The post-credit footage in Season 1 offered a glimpse of this temporal shift, introducing a character named Ho Jae, bearing a striking resemblance to Jang Tae Sang, set against the backdrop of Seoul in 2024.

To increase your anticipation for season 2 here is a sneaky spoiler alert

The first season of Gyeongseong Creature concludes with an intense confrontation between Chae Ok, Tae Sang, and Lady Maeda's henchmen. In a fierce battle, Chae Ok, despite being injured, positions herself between her mother and Tae-sang to shield him from the creature. Unfortunately, Chae Ok's mother, grappling with the struggle to control her actions, inadvertently leads to Chae Ok's tragic demise. Subsequently, Chae Ok is found submerged in a lake alongside her monster mother, who transfers the power of Najin to her, posing the possibility of her transforming into a monster too.

Meanwhile, in season 1, Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy and esteemed individual in Gyeongseong's Bukchon area, is known for his reliability, quick reflexes, and sociable nature. His encounter with Yoon Chae Ok prompts a reassessment of his life priorities. Chae Ok, a skilled todugun adept at finding missing people, navigates a challenging past, seeking her disappeared mother in Gyeongseong. As their paths cross, they delve into mysterious missing person cases, uncovering a grim reality.

