Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee starrer Gyeongseong Creature renewed for season 2; see gripping teaser and stills

Gyeongseong Creature, starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, has been officially confirmed for season 2. Netflix has dropped engaging stills and teasers from the upcoming season 2.

The monster apocalyptic thriller follows the story of the habitants of Gyeongseong (old name for Seoul) when the country was under the rule of the Japanese Empire. The show revolves around Onseong Hospital, a series of missing people cases, and a bunch of survivors who confront monsters born out of human greed.

Let’s find out what the new teaser unfolds!

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 is coming; Netflix unveils new teaser and stills

While Gyeongseong Creature season one was set in the turbulent era of 1945, the newly released stills for season 2 depict the leading pair, Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, in modern times. In another still, Park Seo Joon is seen visiting a place full of antique items (it appears to be a pawn shop as he played a pawn shop owner in the first season). The third visual shows Han So Hee badly injured as she lies on the ground in terror.

Netflix has also rolled out a gripping teaser that begins with a montage featuring old video clips from the colonial era of 1945 when it was difficult for people in Gyeongseong to survive during the war. Then, the teaser transitions to the present time, where actor Park Seo Joon is actually looking at this old footage on TV. The actor is dressed up in a casual outfit (unlike his vintage suit look from the first season). As he walks towards the window and opens the blinds, he witnesses the scenic beauty of 21st-century Seoul. At that point, he turns and someone calls him up saying, “It’s ready Ho Jae. Let’s go!”

The caption emphasizes the transition of the era as it reads, “From Gyeongseong 1945 to Seoul 2024.”

More about Gyeongseong Creature and what to expect from Season 2

Gyeongseong Creature was released in two installments. The first part, consisting of seven episodes, premiered on December 22, 2023, while the remaining three episodes (part 2) were rolled out on January 5, 2024. The show features a stellar cast including Park Seo Joon , Han So Hee , Wi Ha Joon , Claudia Kim , Kim Hae Sook , Jo Han Chul, Choi Young Joon, and Park Ji Hwan.

As per the new teaser, season two will explore the story of protagonists in present-day Seoul. This time, Park Seo Joon will play Ho Jae, a character that resembles Jang Tae Sang (from season 1) and Han So Hee will also return for the new season. Details of other characters are awaited!

