Lee Seung Gi, SHINee's Taemin, EXO-CBX's agency ONE HUNDRED updates on lawsuits over slander, personal attacks and more

ONE HUNDRED, a leading entertainment agency in South Korea, that houses artists like Lee Seung Gi, THE BOYZ, EXO-CBX, SHINee's Taemin, and more, has recently issued a public statement. The company shared that they have filed lawsuits against many individuals for causing harm to their artists in many ways. They vowed that they would continue the legal battle in the future as well.

On December 15, ONE HUNDRED revealed that they have taken a few actions to protect the artists under the labels affiliated with them such as Big Planet Made and INB100. They revealed that they have been filing many lawsuits against individual who have circulated malicious posts about their artists or commented on them with bad intentions.

The company shared the legal proceedings, stating that after thorough police investigations using IP address tracking and evidence collection by special agencies, the cases have been handed over to the prosecution along with the suspects.

"we will continue to regularly monitor and take legal action against such posts and comments," ONE HUNDRED added sharing that they have zero tolerance against malicious slanders, spreading misinformation, and personal attacks of their artists.

In addition, the agency firmly stated that they would also pursue strict actions against agencies, associations, and organizations that are partaking in spreading falsehoods about their artists that harm their reputation. They also promised to take action against illegal viral marketing businesses.

Advertisement

"We are clearly informing you that we will continue to take strong action against suspects who commit such wrongdoings in the future, just as we are now, without any settlements or leniency," ONE HUNDRED emphasized in their statement.

ONE HUNDRED is a new entertainment company who only kickstarted their journey in 2023. However, within a year, the agency managed to sign with some of the leading stars in the Korean entertainment industry. They currently have three active subsidiaries, BPM or Big Planet Made which merged with ONE HUNDRED in 2023 and is home to several artists like Lee Seung Gi, GFRIEND, Taemin, VIVIZ, and more, INB100 which houses EXO-CBX, and Million Market which has many soloists signed with them. Most recently, THE BOYZ also signed with ONE HUNDRED after leaving IST Entertainment.

ALSO READ: BTS' 2014 hit Danger becomes their 32nd music video to surpass 200 million views after DNA, Dynamite, and more; WATCH