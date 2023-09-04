Lee Su Ho in True Beauty to Island's Yohan, and more; VOTE for your favorite ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo character

Cha Eun Woo has established himself as one of the most loved actors in the K-drama industry. From Lee Su Ho in True Beauty to Yohan in the web drama Island, the ASTRO member has played many roles in the past few years. Take our poll to decide which character is your favorite one played by Cha Eun Woo.

K-drama characters of Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo played the role of Do Kyung Seok alongside Im Soo Hyang in My Id is Gangnam Beauty in 2018. He appeared as Prince Dowon alongside Shin Se Kyung in the sageuk drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung in 2019. One of his most popular characters was Lee Su Ho in True Beauty paired against Moon Ga Young's Lim Joo Gyung. He last appeared as the adorable priest Yohan in the web drama Island with Lee Da Hee and Kim Nam Gil. Some of the notable characters played by the ASTRO members were Woo Yeon Woo in Top Management and MJ in Hit The Top.

