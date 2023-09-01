Is Moon Ga Young dating her True Beauty co-star ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo? Rumor explained

Since the premiere of the K-Drama True Beauty, adapted from the Webtoon of the same name, in December 2020, fans have adored the on-screen chemistry between the lead actors. Actress Moon Ga Young, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and Hwang In Yeop who portrayed the characters Joo Kyung, Su Ho, and Seo Jun, respectively.

Are the True Beauty co-stars really dating

Just like with any K-Drama featuring exceptional on-screen chemistry, some fans couldn't resist shipping the actors in real life. The popularity of True Beauty endures, with fans continuing to create edits and express their support for the cast.

Recently, rumors have been circulating that Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young are allegedly in a romantic relationship. Videos reporting this alleged news have gone viral on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Naturally, fans are excited at the possibility of the actors being a couple both on and off-screen. It's not uncommon for actors to find love among their co-stars, as we've seen with couples like Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin from Crash Landing on You, Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung from Save the Last Dance for Me and Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo from Happy Home. However, it's essential to note that, in the case of Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young, there is no official confirmation regarding the nature of their relationship beyond their on-screen chemistry.

Certain videos have attempted to provide evidence of the actors dating by falsely claiming that Korean media outlets had reported it and creating fabricated news reports. However, it's crucial to clarify that neither media outlets nor the actors themselves have reported or confirmed such news.

This isn't the first time such rumors have circulated. Back in April, a TikTok post went viral, amassing over 2 million views, asserting that Dispatch (a well-known Korean media outlet for reporting dating news) had exposed a relationship between Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young. However, it was later revealed to be a fake report and was never substantiated or confirmed.

Moon Ga Young’s projects

The highly celebrated actress has a number of good projects under her name. Apart from True Beauty, she has appeared in numerous other K-dramas, portraying versatile characters and showcasing her talent. She was last seen in the K-drama The Interest of Love, alongside Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Ga Ram, and Geum Sae Rok. She also starred in Link: Eat, Love, Kill alongside Yeo Jin Goo. She has also been praised for her acting in Eulachacha Waikiki Season 2, Find Me in Your Memory, Tempted, and several others.

