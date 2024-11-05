SM Entertainment announces plans for new girl group, EXO’s Kai's solo comeback, NCT’s Mark’s return and more in 2025

SM Entertainment is all set for 2025 and has revealed its big plans for the year. From solo comebacks to debuting a new girl group, the glorious lineup will blow your minds. The extensive lineup includes plans for the 4th quarter of 2024 and the 1st quarter of 2025.

On November 5, 2024, SM Entertainment shared a preview of the lineup for the rest of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. For the fourth and last quarter of 2024, several comebacks are lined up including group releases of NCT DREAM, WayV NCT WISH. SNSD’s Taeyeon will also be making her solo comeback with a new album before the year ends. However, one of the most anticipated releases is from Red Velvet’s Irene, who will be making her solo debut. Moreover, Mark will also make a solo release alongside the virtual singer, Naevis.

For 2025, SM is planning to debut a new girl group which has been under discussion for a long time. The annual company concert event, SMTOWN will also be happening at the beginning of the year. Following EXO’s Kai’s discharge from the military, he is also scheduled to make his solo comeback in the first quarter. Other solo comebacks include NCT’s Mark who will be releasing his debut solo album, Seulgi, Ten, Hyoyeon and Lucas.

Some of the other group comebacks include aespa, TVXQ and WayV. NCT 127 will also be going on their fourth world tour after NEO City –The Unity. Titled NEO CITY—THE MOMENTUM the shows will kick off in Seoul on January 18, 2024, and January 19, 2024, ahead of the group traveling to multiple cities across North America and Asia. Some of the cities they will be performing in include Jakarta, Bangkok, Duluth, Newark, Toronto, Rosemont, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Osaka, Taipei, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Macau.

Fans are especially excited to see multiple stops in Canada, as it is Mark and Johnny’s home country, and ‘Finally Canada’ started to trend on X after the announcement. However, the tour will exclude two members, Jaehyun and Taeyong, as they are currently enlisted in the South Korean military.

