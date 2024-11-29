Meet 5 Red Velvet members: From leader Irene to maknae Yeri, the powerhouses behind K-pop’s iconic group

Red Velvet, a highly acclaimed South Korean girl group under SM Entertainment, debuted on August 1, 2014. Known for their unique concept of blending ‘Red’ with ‘Velvet,’ the group has solidified its status as one of the most influential K-pop acts. The five members—Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri—each bring their unique charm, talent, and personality to the group.

Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the profiles of these multi-talented artists.

5 Red Velvet members: A glimpse of the K-pop idols

1. Irene

Birthday: March 29, 1991

Position: Leader, Main Rapper, Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist, Visual, Center

Nationality: South Korean

As the leader and eldest member, Irene, born Bae Joo-hyun in Daegu, South Korea, embodies elegance and poise. Known for her stunning visuals, she has frequently topped beauty rankings in the K-pop industry. Irene is celebrated for her versatility, seamlessly transitioning between Red Velvet’s energetic 'Red' concepts and their more mature 'Velvet' themes. Offstage, she exudes a calm demeanor but is deeply caring and protective of her members. Beyond her music career, Irene has ventured into acting, hosting, and modeling, further proving her multifaceted talent.

Irene made her much-anticipated solo debut with a mini-album in 2024 titled Like A Flower and released the music video of the title track so the same name. The record is extremely well-received by fans and has sold over 200k units on the debut day.

2. Seulgi

Birthday: February 10, 1994

Position: Main Dancer, Lead Vocalist

Nationality: South Korean

Kang Seuln Gi, often referred to as Seulgi, is renowned for her incredible stage presence and impeccable dancing skills. Hailing from Ansan, South Korea, she trained for over seven years at SM Entertainment before debuting, honing her craft to perfection. Seulgi is admired for her expressive performances, particularly her ability to convey emotions through movement.

Seulgi has also ventured into solo projects, releasing her solo album 28 Reasons in 2022, showcasing her depth as an artist. Her solo work showcases her artistry, combining smooth vocals with a distinctive style that’s uniquely hers. Seulgi’s warm and cheerful personality makes her a fan favorite both on and off stage.

3. Wendy

Birthday: February 21, 1994

Position: Main Vocalist

Nationality: South Korean

Son Seung-wan, known by her stage name, Wendy, grew up in Richmond Hill, Canada, giving her a global perspective and fluency in English. As Red Velvet’s powerhouse vocalist, Wendy has an impressive vocal range and is known for her emotional delivery in ballads and live performances.

Wendy’s love for music started at an early age, and her passion is evident in her solo debut album, Like Water, in 2021. Her album was met with critical acclaim, with many praising her heartfelt, soothing voice that resonates with listeners. Fans adore Wendy for her bubbly personality, intelligence, and kindness, often referring to her as the ‘Vitamin’ of the group.

4. Joy

Birthday: September 3, 1996

Position: Lead Rapper, Sub Vocalist

Nationality: South Korean

Park Soo-young, better known as Joy, was born in Jeju, South Korea, and is the group’s mood-maker. Joy’s radiant smile and charming personality have earned her the nickname ‘Happy Virus.’ As a performer, she captivates audiences with her confident stage presence and versatility.

Joy is also a successful actress, starring in dramas like The Liar and His Lover (2017), Tempted (2018), The One and Only (2021), and Once Upon a Small Town (2022). Apart from her vocal contributions to Red Velvet’s songs, Joy also debuted as a solo artist in 2021 and released her debut album titled Hello.

5. Yeri

Birthday: March 5, 1999

Position: Sub Vocalist, Sub Rapper, Maknae

Nationality: South Korean

Kim Ye-rim, or Yeri, joined Red Velvet in 2015, shortly after their debut, becoming the youngest member. Despite her young age at the time, Yeri quickly proved her talent and adaptability. Known for her playful and candid nature, she often adds a lively dynamic to the group. Yeri has also shown her creative side by participating in songwriting and penning lyrics for various tracks. Outside of music, she has made strides in acting and appeared in the show Bitch X Rich, for which she gained immense popularity in the industry.

The artist’s solo endeavors have also gained attention, with her single Autumn Fallin’ (2021) further showcasing her vocal and artistic abilities. As the youngest member (maknae), Yeri brings an element of playfulness and energy that perfectly complements the more mature members of the group.

Red Velvet’s members each bring their unique qualities, contributing to the group’s immense success and global influence. Irene’s elegance, Seulgi’s artistry, Wendy’s vocal prowess, Joy’s charisma, and Yeri’s youthful charm form a perfect blend of talent and personality.

Together, they continue to push boundaries in the K-pop industry, captivating fans worldwide with their music and performances. As Red Velvet evolves, their legacy as one of K-pop’s leading girl groups remains unshakable.