A Good Day to Be a Dog premiere: How well does Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young starrer compare to original Webtoon

A Good Day to Be a Dog premiered its first two episodes on October 11 at 9 PM KST. The series, based on a Webtoon of the same title, unfolds as a fantasy romance drama. The story revolves around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a woman cursed to transform into a dog upon kissing a man. The only person capable of breaking the curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), who harbors a fear of dogs due to a forgotten traumatic event. Lee Hyun Woo co-stars as Lee Bo Gyeom, a Korean history teacher, and their colleague, concealing a secret behind his warm personality.

Recap of Episode One and Two

The first two episodes of A Good Day to Be a Dog provide a glimpse into the lives of each character and, most notably, Han Hae Na's curse. Hae Na's life is scarred by a family curse - a prohibition on kissing. In her family, if anyone kisses another person, they transform into a dog within a minute. The only way to revert to human form is for the person they kissed to reciprocate the kiss, in their dog form, within 100 days of the initial kiss. Until then, they transform into dogs every day from 12 AM to 6 AM. After the 100 days, they live out their lives as dogs. Her uncle, who kissed someone, is also permanently transformed into a dog. This leaves Hae Na unable to kiss anyone, creating complications in her relationships.

As a grown woman, Hae Na envies the romantic interactions of teenagers, interrupting their moments. The introduction of her colleagues at school, Lee Bo Gyeom and Jin Seo Won, adds layers to the narrative. Lee Bo Gyeom, whom Hae Na has a crush on, and Jin Seo Won, who is consistently cold around her, play key roles in the storyline. In the first episode, Bo Gyeom invites Hae Na and other teachers to a dinner event. During the gathering, Hae Na learns through a text that her first love is getting married to her best friend. Overwhelmed with sadness, she impulsively decides to kiss Bo Gyeom. However, to her surprise, it turns out that the person she kissed was actually Seo Won. This accidental kiss triggers the curse, causing Hae Na to transform into a dog. Discovering her mistake, she seeks Seo Won's help to break the curse. She asks him out on a meal together to get close to him and help break the curse. Seo Won, initially cold towards her, eventually agrees after persistent efforts from Hae Na.

At dinner with Seo Won, Hae Na learns some truths, including Seo Won's discomfort around her. Although he doesn't reveal the reason, Hae Na remains determined. As midnight approaches, she hopes Seo Won will find her dog form cute and kiss her. However, a surprising twist unfolds when Seo Won, unexpectedly afraid of dogs, climbs a trash bin to escape from Hae Na's dog form, injecting humor into Hae Na's story.

Advertisement

Hae Na attempts to approach Seo Won again as a dog, but her efforts are dismissed by the arrival of Bo Gyeom. Hae Na's sister and friend intervene and take her away, leading to a failed attempt. The next day, Seo Won is curious if Hae Na has discovered his fear of dogs, while Hae Na seeks his help to get closer to Bo Gyeom. The group, including Bo Gyeom, Seo Won, and their colleague Chae Ah, gathers at an escape room, leading to a confrontation between Hae Na and Seo Won as he tries to leave. Hae Na expresses her awareness of Seo Won's dislike for her, and he walks away without responding.

Hae Na's sister and her friend Song Woo Taek, help Hae Na realize that Seo Won's discomfort might be due to his fear of dogs. Reflecting on past incidents, Hae Na comes to the realization that it could be true. She confronts some kids the next day, leading to a confrontation that is defused by Seo Won and Hae Na's student, Choi Yul. Later, Hae Na and Seo Won have a heart-to-heart conversation, where Seo Won begins to explain his trauma related to dogs. Hae Na, understanding his pain, reassures him that it's okay to have secrets. We see the kids who caused trouble in the morning again as they get into a fight with Yul and Hae Na is called to the police station to get him out.

Late at night, unable to return home, Hae Na turns into a dog in front of Yul, who takes her to his house. In a comedic attempt to escape, Hae Na falls asleep. The following morning, she is surprised to find someone in the house, and to her shock, it is Seo Won. In disbelief, Hae Na questions if it's a dream, leaving the audience in suspense as the episode concludes.

Review of Episode 1 and 2

The episodes effectively set the tone for the unfolding narrative, providing a promising foundation for the story's progression. In terms of how well it compares to the webtoon source, the adaptation has been executed quite well. The actors, scenes, and overall presentation align closely with the original material, bringing the characters to life on the screen. Notably, Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Jin Seo Won may differ slightly from the webtoon character in terms of tone and behavior, but it doesn't detract from the overall storyline. While the webtoon delves into Seo Won's thoughts, this aspect is less prominent in the K-drama, yet it doesn't adversely impact the narrative.

Advertisement

Park Gyu Young shines in her role as Han Hae Na, showcasing impeccable comedic timing. Although the flow of the show may appear somewhat stiff at times, the overall viewing experience is enjoyable as the story seamlessly transitions from the webtoon to the screen. The adaptation remains faithful to the webtoon, with some additions, such as Hae Na's sister and childhood friend Song Woo Taek, who is not present in the original material. Additionally, certain scenes are modified, like the choice of an escape room over a movie theater outing. Despite these changes, the show maintains its original vibe, keeping the humor and comfort levels intact.

The actors successfully capture the essence of their comic counterparts, making it easy for the audience to connect with them. Lee Hyun Woo's portrayal of Lee Bo Gyeom's character is commendable, showcasing a captivating performance that aligns well with the mysterious aura exuded by the original webtoon character. The anticipation for Lee Hyun Woo's portrayal of Lee Bogum's complex character is notable, as viewers are eager to see how he brings the intricacies of the role to life.

Choi Yul, a beloved character from the webtoon, is portrayed perfectly by Yoon Hyun Soo, embodying the adorableness that defines the character. The background music, thoughtfully composed, effectively complements the drama's mood, adding to its overall appeal. With its soothing and humorous vibes, the show provides a comforting yet engaging viewing experience. The premiere of A Good Day to Be a Dog was well-received, and the excitement for the upcoming episodes is evident. The once-a-week release schedule may pose a challenge, but it adds to the anticipation for what's to come next in this delightful series.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog: Cha Eun Woo-Park Gyu Young starrer drops new stills and 'fun' teaser