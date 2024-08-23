Love Next Door: Ahn Bo Hyun says 'how good must be for mom' that he's friends with Jung Hae In with coffee truck support

Jung Hae In, the famous South Korean actor who is well known for his applauded performance in the hit K-drama D.P., is currently starring in his first-ever rom-com Love Next Door, and his friend Ahn Bo Hyun has sent his support in the form of coffee truck with a special message.

On August 23, 2024, Jung Hae In shared an Instagram story where he tagged Ahn Bo Hyun, thanking him for sending a food truck on the set of Love Next Door.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s special support coffee truck had a special banner that read: “How good must be for mom that her son is friends with Jung Hae In.” Ahn Bo Hyun hence boasted that it must be really good for his mother since he is friends with Jung Hae In, every mother’s favorite son or ‘EomChinA’ (A Korean slang for Eomma Chingu Adeul, which means ‘mother’s friend’s son).

Check out Ahn Bo Hyun’s coffee truck in Jung Hae In’s story here:

Jung Hae In is at present playing the male lead Choi Seung Hyo in Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min, who plays Bae Seok Ryu. Love Next Door recently premiered on August 17, 2024, on tvN and is also streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung Hae In is one of the top South Korean actors who is renowned for his action-based roles in movies and K-dramas. He will be soon seen leading the highly anticipated action movie Veteran 2, also known as I, The Executioner, alongside Hwang Jung Min.

Jung Hae In is famous for his K-dramas One Spring Night, Prison Playbook, Something in the Rain, A Piece of Your Mind, Snowdrop, Connect, and D.P.

Ahn Bo Hyun is a famed South Korean actor who was recently seen leading the action comedy K-drama Flex X Cop. He will soon be seen leading the upcoming romantic comedy movie Pretty Crazy with Girls’ Generation’s YoonA.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s most noted K-dramas include See You in My 19th Life, My Name, Military Prosecutor Doberman, Yumi's Cells, Her Private Life, and Itaewon Class.

