Name: Love Next Door

Premiere Date: 17 August, 2024

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, Yoon Ji On, Lee Seung Hyub

Director: Yoo Je Won

Writer: Shin Ha Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Love Next Door synopsis

The story follows the lives of Bae Seok Ryu, played by Jung So Min who one day returns to South Korea after a successful career in the US, and Choi Seung Hyo, played by Jung Hae In, who is her mother’s friend’s son. The two know each other very well, having been close friends ever since childhood. Their friendship as adults develops further as they begin living as neighbors once again in Love Next Door.

Watch Love Next Door teaser

Love Next Door initial impression

Nobody does rom-coms like K-dramas and with the crew that once created a gem like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, the ball was very much in the favor of team Love Next Door. Bringing in Jung Hae In for his first-ever rom-com role after finding success with romance, melodrama, and action genres, allows for enough intrigue from fans of the actor, Meanwhile, Jung So Min has already shown her prowess with this style of roles, having aced them across K-dramas and movies.

Love Next Door acting performance in the first week

As said previously, Jung So Min fits right into her shoes of a chaotic relationship with her family and continued bickering with her childhood friend, played by Jung Hae In. The male actor, on the other hand, grows up with a lackey-like feeling from their friendship at first which is likely to grow in the next episodes. Jung Hae In pulls his occasional melo-eyes while looking at the girl he seemingly hasn’t confessed love to and we cannot decide if it’s intentional so early on in the series.

Advertisement

The two name-drop the K-drama right in the first week and it’s a welcome change from the hours of wait and suspense some shows make us go through before revealing the meaning behind the show’s title.

Kim Ji Eun is the supportive friend who brings the tension down with her closeness to the family and aids the love story between the two main leads. Meanwhile, Yoon Ji On has very little screen time to his name as of now but seems to be ready for a close-knit friendship with Jung Hae In’s character.

Love Next Door episode 1-2 review

The show starts strong, touching a chord with the problems faced by the oldest daughter in the form of Jung So Min’s Bae Seok Ryu. On the other hand, Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo brings forth another ‘simp’ male lead character and we know how those have been some of the most fan favorites. Love Next Door has come to fans at the moment when they’re desperately looking for their next K-drama obsession and with this star cast as well as a trustworthy writing team, the future looks promising.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Influencer Review: Sia Jiwoo, Pani Bottle and BTS’ J-Hope’s sister Mejiwoo’s creator show is predictable but has its moments