Love Scout and lead star Lee Jun Hyuk top buzzworthy drama and actor lists beating Lim Ji Yeon's The Tale of Lady Ok

SBS’s Love Scout secured #1 ranking in the most buzzworthy drama and actor list of the week. As per Good Data Corporation’s latest report on weekly list of TV dramas that generated the most buzz, Love Scout has taken the top spot. The ranking is based on the data collected from news articles, online communities, videos, and social media and blog posts about K-dramas.

Not just the drama, but its lead actors have garnered widespread love, with Lee Jun Hyuk (playing Yoo Eun Ho ) becoming the most buzzworthy actor of the week and Han Ji Min (playing Kang Ji Yun ) taking the No. 3 spot in the list. With that, Lee Jun Hyuk and his currently airing drama Love Scout have now dominated the top spot of the buzzworthy chart for two consecutive weeks.

JTBC’s The Tale of Lady Ok follows Love Scout in the list. Its lead actress, Lim Ji Yeon takes the No. 2 spot on the actor list, beating Kang Ji Eun.The historical romance drama's lead actor Choo Young Woo is the fourth most buzzworthy actor of the week. Another tvN drama that stays strong in its No. 3 spot in the buzzworthy drama list is the space romance comedy When the Stars Gossip. Its lead actor Lee Min Ho also features in the top 10 of the actors list, taking the 9th spot.

MBC's captivating drama Motel California held steady at the fourth spot on the drama rankings. Meanwhile, the show's talented leads, Lee Se Young and Na In Woo, made a strong impression on viewers, securing the seventh and eighth positions, respectively, on the actor rankings.

Here's the top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

SBS' Love Scout JTBC's The Tale of Lady Ok tvN's When the Stars Gossip MBC's Motel California Channel A's Check in Hanyang KBS2's Iron Family KBS2's Who Is She! KBS2's Cinderella Game ENA's Namib KBS1's My Merry Marriage

Here's the top 10 K-drama actors that generated the most buzz this week:

Lee Jun Hyuk (Love Scout) Lim Ji Yeon (The Tale of Lady Ok) Han Ji Min (Love Scout) Choo Young Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok”) Lee Hyun Wook (The Queen Who Crowns) Cha Joo Young (The Queen Who Crowns) Lee Se Young (Motel California) Na In Woo (Motel California) Lee Min Ho (When the Stars Gossip) T.O.P (Squid Game 2)