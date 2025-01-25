Love Scout episode 8 preview: Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk's drama becomes most watched weekly mini series ahead of new episode drop

The Friday-Saturday SBS drama Love Scout has become the most watched mini series of the week after the airing of its latest episode on January 24. The drama reportedly achieved its personal best rating for a Friday, as compared to the other weeks. It usually recorded higher ratings on Saturdays.

Episode 7 was an emotional ride for CEO Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min) and secretary Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk), which might have contributed to the increased viewer count. As per Nielson Korea, Love Scout reached number one in its time slot with a nationwide rating of 11.0 percent, its highest rating yet and the highest for any miniseries this week. In the episode, Kang Ji Yun finally confessed her feelings towards Yoo Eun Ho and the two of them had an emotional reunion.

The two were seen hugging and kissing each other on the road, without caring about people watching them. However, the not caring part applies only to strangers and not to employees of their company. In the preview of the eighth episode, Kang Ji Yun was seen asking her secretary to keep their relationship private while they drive back home. The next morning, Yoo Eun Ho looked like a happy puppy as he saw his beloved in the office lift. But she ignored him and didn't even wait for him to get to the lift.

Later, Yoo Eun Ho took a few more shots at sweet interactions with Kang Ji Yun, as it was their first day as a couple, but in vain. She even rebuked him for trying to act cute with her in the office, as it might lead to rumors of their dating. Even though he agreed to secretly date her, he could not stop himself from acting up whenever he saw her. He looked really troubled by the issue in the preview.

Now we'll have to wait for tonight's episode to find out if they will succeed in maintaining an unfazed expression when around each other in the office or will they be caught dating by the other employees.

