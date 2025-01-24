Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk in talks to lead Lotto 1st Place Winner Goes to Work Too; characters details revealed

Lee Jun Hyuk has received a new project offer following the successful running of his ongoing series, Love Scout. He might be seen leading tvN's upcoming webtoon-based K-drama, Lotto 1st Place Winner Goes to Work Too (literal title). The news of his involvement in the series was reported by K-media in the morning of January 23 KST. Following that, the actor's agency confirmed the reception of the lead role offer.

Lee Jun Hyuk’s agency ACE FACTORY shared, "Lee Jun Hyuk has received an offer to star in Lotto 1st Place Winner Goes to Work Too and is currently reviewing it." If the actor decides to take up the role, he will be again seen as a corporate worker, just like in Love Scout. In Love Scout, he stars as a secretary of a CEO and in Lotto 1st Place Winner Goes to Work Too, he is to play the role of Gong Eun Tae, an ordinary sales person.

Based on the webtoon (comic) of the same name, the drama follows Gong Eun Tae's life after an unexpected lottery jackpot win. Usually middle class or lower-middle class individuals would quit their job and enjoy an easy life if they won the lottery of their dreams, but salesman Gong Eun Tae is different. He continues to work, thinking that the reward is an ultimate mental insurance that helps him find peace in life. The unexpected reward becomes his incentive to work hard, deal with daily office happenings and have a positive approach towards life.

The role might be quite suitable for Lee Jun Hyuk, who has been impressing viewers and critics as a perfect office worker named Yoo Eun Ho in Love Scout. He plays the secretary of CEO Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min) in this romance drama. Yoo Eun Ho is the literal definition of flawless– he is not only efficient in his work but also balances his personal life well, excelling in his role of a single father. His blossoming romance with CEO Kang Ji Yun forms the interesting plot of the series, as the two of them have opposite personalities.