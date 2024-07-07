'My love': Lim Ji Yeon thanks The Glory co-star Cha Joo Young for coffee truck gift on The Tale of Lady Ok sets; PICS

Lim Ji Yeon received a support coffee truck from her The Glory co-star Cha Joo Young on the set of The Tale of Lady Ok. The actress thanked her for the love and affection. Lim Ji Yeon's upcoming historical law drama is expected to be released later this year. Here is a look at how Lim Ji Yeon expressed her gratitude.

Lim Ji Yeon thanks Cha Joo Young for coffee truck sent to The Tale of Lady Ok set

On July 7, Lim Ji Yeon took to Instagram and shared a post thanking The Glory co-actor Cha Joo Young for sending a coffee truck on the sets of her much-awaited drama The Tale of Lady Ok. Her post read, 'I love you. Joo Young. I miss you'. The actress also added a hint of cuteness to her post by adding aegyo to her words.

More about Lim Ji Yeon and her upcoming project

Lim Ji Yeon marked her debut in 2011 with the film Dear Catastrophe. Her first K-drama was the romance drama High Society in which she was paired with Park Hyung Sik. Though they were the second main couple, their love story was enjoyed by the audience. She has starred in projects like Rose Mansion, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 2, The Killing Vote, Lies Hidden in My Garden and more. She is most well known for taking on the role of the main villain in the super hit series The Glory.

The Tale of Lady Ok tells the story of Ok Tae Young who is a legal expert with intelligence and a good work ethic. She doesn't hesitate to help people in need even during difficult times which makes her beloved among people. But she has a secret. Ok Tae Young uses a fake identity, name and status. She comes across a storyteller Cheon Seung Whee. He falls in love with Ok Tae Young and decides to stay near her.

The story set in the Joseon period was written by Park Ji Sook and is directed by Jin Hyeok.

