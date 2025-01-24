Love Scout spoiler: Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk navigate emotional turmoil before her love confession to him; Watch

On January 24, 2025, the production team of Love Scout released new still cuts from the upcoming episode featuring Lee Jun Hyuk as Secretary Yoo Eun Ho and Han Ji Min as CEO Kang Ji Yun. In last week's episodes, Kang Ji Yun was down bad for her perfect secretary but was still in denial about her feelings. The workaholic CEO was seen staring at Yoo Eun Ho without being able to focus on her work. The reason for her restlessness was the two of them getting drunk and lip-locking in a half-conscious state.

In tonight's episode, Kang Ji Yun will be seen avoiding Yoo Eun Ho, leading to an atmosphere of tension between the two. The latest released shots by SBS include the two of them looking at each other intensely, with their eyes revealing their unspeakable words. Yoo Eun Ho's emotional look takes us to the episode 7 promo, where he asks what he has done so wrong to receive Kang Ji Yun's cold behavior. To that, she responds, "You did nothing wrong. It’s me who’s the problem."

She is disturbed by the fact that she keeps thinking about him and wants him around all the time. To stop feeling that way, she even tries to get away from him by working with someone else. She is heard saying, "Get me a new secretary. He keeps getting in the way of my work" in the teaser. However, Yoo Eun Ho is clear in his head about his stance on the situation, which is evident from his statement, "When you keep looking at someone, it means your heart is leaning in their direction."

From the spoiler photos, the duo can be seen attending a company event in a performance hall, but their eyes are on each other instead of being on the stage. They try hard to not let their emotional turmoil show on their faces, but fail miserably. Unable to bear with the uneasy situation anymore, Kang Ji Yun finally confesses her feelings to Yoo Eun Ho by saying, "I like you."

Watch the promo for episode 7 here:

The office romance drama Love Scout premieres every Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned for the commencement of the leads' fluttering dating era.

