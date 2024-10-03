Lovely Runner stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon unable to attend 2024 Asia Contents & Global OTT Awards on October 6; here’s why

Actor Byeon Woo Seok has expressed regret about not being able to attend the 2024 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards. On October 3rd, his agency Varo Entertainment confirmed that Byeon Woo Seok will miss the ceremony due to a prior commitment.

In a statement through OSEN, the actor and his agency mentioned that he would have attended if his schedule had allowed, but it has unfortunately become difficult for him to do so.

This year's awards ceremony has introduced the People's Choice Award, allowing the audience to directly participate in selecting their favorite actor in the OTT field. Actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, known as the SolSun Couple from Lovely Runner, tied for first place and will be contenders for the award.

Unfortunately, both Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon will not be attending the ceremony. Kim Hye Yoon's team explained that she has a prior drama filming schedule that couldn't be adjusted, making it difficult for her to attend. In addition, Byeon Woo Seok is nominated for Best Newcomer Actor (Male), while Kim Hye Yoon is up for Best Lead Actor (Female), both for their performances in Lovely Runner.

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024 is celebrating its 6th anniversary this year. Established in 2019 to promote the growth of the Asian content industry, the awards have received a total of 201 submissions from 16 countries this year. After a thorough evaluation by 12 preliminary judges from around the globe, 41 works from 10 countries have been selected as the final nominees across 11 competitive categories.

Advertisement

The final winners will be determined by a panel of seven international jurors: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Alice Ko, Baek Mi Kyoung, An Eunmi, Matsuba Naohiko, Max Michael, and Ellen Y.D. Kim. Their participation is expected to elevate anticipation for the award results.

Recently, Lovely Runner won an award at the 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards, being recognized as national winners. The category was Best Cinematography (Fiction), and the award went to Yoon Dae Young from Lovely Runner.

Lovely Runner has achieved a cult-like status, winning hearts with its clever plot and the performances of its lead couple. Byeon Woo Seok’s portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae is heartbreakingly endearing, making viewers root for him throughout the series. Kim Hye Yoon’s vivacity, talent, and overall acting skills are equally captivating, and it’s the sizzling chemistry between this time-wrapped couple that leaves audiences wanting more.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner director drops never-seen-before PICS with cast including Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon and more