‘Try living today because the weather is good’: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, and more write messages for fans in Lovely Runner scriptbook

Lovely Runner wrapped up its highly successful run in May, leaving fans eager for more. The undeniable chemistry between lead stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who played Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol, the endearing friendships with Lee Seung Hyub (as Baek In Hyuk) and Song Geon Hee (as Kim Tae Sung), the heartfelt family bonds, surprising plot twists, and captivating storyline continue to attract viewers to this impeccable K-drama. Following the series' conclusion, Lovely Runner has now launched its own script book featuring personal messages from all four lead stars.

Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, and more share letters in Lovely Runner scriptbook

Kim Hye Yoon, the radiant star of our show, shared a heartfelt letter with fans, drawing inspiration from her character's journey in Lovely Runner. She expressed, “Try living today because today is a nice day,” a line spoken by Sun Jae that deeply resonated with Sol, inspiring her to live. Reflecting on this sentiment, she wished everyone could live each day optimistically, anticipating brighter days ahead.

Addressing her character directly, Kim Hye Yoon wrote, "Sol I have learned a lot from seeing you achieve and protect whatever you have set your mind to, whether it be a dream or love. I hope you will be happier than anyone else in the future." She concluded her letter with sincere gratitude and admiration for her character and expressed heartfelt thanks to the show.

Similarly, Byeon Woo Seok also expressed his heartfelt sentiments in his message. His translated message by @fallinbeen on Twitter reads: "Lovely Runner was a work that felt too much like a dream. thank you so much for loving Sunjae, and I will work hard to show an even better side of me as actor Byeon Wooseok"

Song Geon Hee's message reflected a touch of sentimentality: "The memories aren't lost but it's all got permeated in the soul. The summer when we started filming passed by and it has become a perfect spring. Thank you so much for loving Lovely Runner, I wish our drama would be a pretty memory in everyone's heart :)" This translation is courtesy of @chaedaely on Twitter.

Finally, N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub shared a heartfelt message for his character and fans, expressing his gratitude to those who have loved Lovely Runner. He emphasized that he won't forget anyone and aims to grow as 'Inhyukie' and 'Seunghyubie' into better individuals. He expressed his desire to continuously show his best to fans for a long time, wishing everyone good health and hoping their days are filled only with happiness.

More about Lovely Runner

In 2024, Lovely Runner emerged as one of the most buzzed-about Korean dramas. Beyond its time-travel premise, it unfolds as a touching story of first loves. When a beloved celebrity tragically ends his life, his biggest admirer is transported back to their high school days. Determined to alter his fate, she seizes the opportunity to protect him.

For Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) is an unreachable idol, while she remains his unrequited first love. Lovely Runner weaves a fantasy romance where two souls, bridging the gap of time, finally discover each other. The story is of dreams, fate, selfless love, and bonds that defy time and space. A heartwarming story like Lovely Runner is a must-watch for everyone!

