Byeon Woo Seok’s fever reaches an all-time high as bank server crash when fans try to sign up for Lovely Runner star’s photocards

Fans of the popular star Byeon Woo Seok caused a bank server crash while attempting to sign up for his photo cards from the hit K-drama Lovely Runner. Byeon Woo Seok has been in the spotlight since the drama's success, with his kind-hearted and down-to-earth personality endearing him to fans worldwide.

When fans discovered they could receive free Byeon Woo Seok photo cards by signing up for a bank account, the overwhelming demand led to a rush of people attempting to access the website, ultimately causing it to crash.

Byeon Woo Seok’s photocards cause bank server to crash

Actor Byeon Woo Seok, who gained widespread attention for his role in the career-defining K-drama Lovely Runner, is also making headlines for his collaboration with Nonghyeop Bank. Nonghyeop Bank has announced an NH Travel event offering a Byeon Woo Seok photo card to customers who sign up for an NH travel check card. They have emphasized that the first 10,000 first-time customers to sign up will receive two photo cards.

Upon closer inspection of the terms, the photo cards would only be issued to first-time customers who signed up for the card via mail. Customers who signed up in-person at bank locations were informed that the photo cards were not available in stock for them. Byeon Woo Seok was selected as the new face of NH Bank following his popularity from the time-slip series Lovely Runner.

Advertisement

As soon as the event opened at 9 AM KST, fans queued up eagerly, hoping for a chance to secure the special photo cards. Due to such an overwhelming response and rush of fans, the bank server ultimately crashed. As the server began to crash, fans rushed to their nearest bank locations to sign up and ensure they could receive the card by mail.

More about Byeon Woo Seok’s role in Lovely Runner

There's no denying that Byeon Woo Seok's character Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner has captured hearts as the current King of Hearts. When bedridden Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) hears budding singer Sun Jae's heartfelt message on a radio call, expressing his happiness that she's alive, her world is turned upside down.

From then on, she becomes a loyal and devoted fangirl. Years later, tragedy strikes when Sun Jae dies in an accident. Im Sol embarks on a journey back in time to save him and alter his fate, while also endeavoring to change her own destiny.

Advertisement

Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Sun Jae melted hearts with his endearing performance. A high achiever unafraid to show vulnerability, Sun Jae became a beloved character. Throughout Im Sol's efforts to protect him across different timelines, Sun Jae consistently expressed his willingness to sacrifice himself for love, solidifying his status as a fan favorite.

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok gets escorted only by airport staff amid ongoing over-security controversy; fans are worried about lack of personal bodyguards