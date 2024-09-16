Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok goes UNRECOGNISED by fan on chance encounter during dog walk; latter regrets belated realization

Actor Byeon Woo Seok had an interesting fan encounter recently when he was met during an evening walk and went unrecognized. The fan later expressed regret over not realizing who he was at the time. Byeon Woo Seok’s performance in the K-drama Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon has deeply resonated with audiences, earning him widespread praise for his acting. The show has boosted his popularity within the K-drama community with fans gathering in huge crowds wherever the actor makes an appearance.

The actor recently had a unique fan encounter when he was not immediately recognized. While walking his dog, Byeon Woo Seok was approached by a fan who was initially focused on their own dog, which was being affectionate towards him.

It wasn’t until Byeon Woo Seok mentioned that his dog was also named "Momo" that the fan took a closer look at the star. After Byeon Woo Seok left, the fan looked up his details online and confirmed that his dog was indeed named Momo. It was then that they realized they had met the Lovely Runner actor and felt a pang of regret for not recognizing him earlier.

Byeon Woo Seok is a versatile South Korean actor and model who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Starting his career as a model in 2015, he transitioned to acting in 2016 and has since appeared in a variety of films and TV shows that highlight his remarkable talent and engaging performances.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok’s 2023 film Soulmate was re-released in South Korea in May, riding the wave of his newfound popularity from Lovely Runner. The movie is now available for streaming on Disney+. Alongside Byeon Woo Seok, the film features Kim Da Mi and Jeon So Nee in leading roles, delivering standout performances in this romantic melodrama.

On September 13, 2024, Soulmate was released on Disney+, a year after its original premiere in 2023. To mark the occasion, the OTT platform unveiled three new posters showcasing Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Da Mi, and Jeon So Nee. Each poster highlights the characters and their relationships, reflecting the film’s emotional and meaningful story.

The coming-of-age film centers on the poignant story of An Mi So and Go Ha Eun, who first meet at the age of 13 and quickly become close friends. The narrative explores their journey from childhood to adulthood, depicting their experiences with love, jealousy, heartbreak, and the evolving dynamics of their friendship.

