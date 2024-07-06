Byeon Woo Seok talks about Sol, Sunjae’s future, discusses what-ifs for Lovely Runner and more highlights from Seoul’s SUMMER LETTER fanmeet

Byeon Woo Seok kicked off his Seoul leg of the first-ever Asia fan meeting, SUMMER LETTER, with great enthusiasm. During the event, he engaged fans with insights into his character Ryu Sun Jae from Lovely Runner, exploring various "what if" scenarios from the series.

Adding to the excitement, Byeon Woo Seok delighted attendees with a magic show, performed songs using microphones gifted by fans, and participated in fun games. He also shared unreleased childhood photos as a special treat, further deepening the connection with his dedicated audience.

Byeon Woo Seok talks about what-ifs from Lovely Runner, discusses Sol Sun Jae’s happy ending post-finale

Byeon Woo Seok had a successful first day at his SUMMER LETTER fan meeting, captivating the audience so much that he was overwhelmed backstage and found comfort in the support of a staff member. His parents' presence made the event even more meaningful. During the fan meeting, Woo Seok shared his thoughts on how Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Sun Jae (his character in Lovely Runner) might live together.

Byeon Woo Seok shared that he had previously thought about how Sol and Sun Jae's future would look, imagining they would live happily but with occasional bickering. He envisioned them as affectionate, yet as Sun Jae gets occasionally jealous, there will be some bickering, describing their life together as loving and harmonious.

When asked what would have happened if Sol had taken Sun Jae's car instead of Hyun Joo's in episode 1, Woo Seok explained that Sun Jae would have preferred Sol not to recall the moments when he rescued her and she was in the hospital. Instead, he would have dropped her off and safeguarded her both up close and from a distance, just like the scene in the series where he watched her enter her house from afar.

Advertisement

When asked whether Woo Seok's arm hurt when it became a pillow for Sol in episode 2 during the rental store scene or when carrying the bucket alongside Tae Seong, Woo Seok replied that his arm didn't hurt at all during the rental shop scene. He also performed several songs, including I'll Be There for the first time live, and also used the earpiece and mic gifted by fans to sing Loveholic.

Woo Seok delighted fans with a magic show and danced charmingly, recreating Stray Kids’ members Felix and Seungmin’s dance challenge during the event. He also recreated scenes from Lovely Runner with fans, adding to the excitement of the fan meeting.

Byeon Woo Seok leaves heartwarming fan letter, shares unreleased pictures

Byeon Woo Seok also left a VCR message for fans, stating that he used to be an ordinary person, but after meeting Tongtongs (his fandom), he feels like he has become a very special person. "This summer has been endlessly shining and happy because I could meet Tongtongs who ran long distances for me, shouted loudly, and smiled brightly at me.

Advertisement

Whatever direction our path takes and in whatever form it may be, I hope we can continue walking together for a long, long time, asking about each other's well-being just like now." He expressed gratitude for everything so far and promised to remain thankful in the future, too. "And perhaps I love Tongtongs even more than you all think.

-Summer 2024, sincerely, actor Byeon Woo Seok.

P.S. BTW, you know our summer isn't over yet, right?"

Talking about the summer of 2024, Byeon Woo Seok said he will always remember it. He believes he will continue to think about the summer of 2024, whether he is going through tough times or happy times. It has been a busy time for him, but when he heard the question, even though he is busy now, he is certain he wants to remember summer 2024, and it will always stay in his heart, even when he is past fifty or even eighty.

Advertisement

Byeon Woo Seok also recreated and released some unreleased photos from his childhood. He couldn't contain his tears, and cried on stage, and was consoled by his fans and staff. Many who were present said Byeon Woo Seok's father also shed a few tears, and fans were happy to see how successful the star has become.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner, Something in the Rain, and more: Top 7 K-dramas that make up for a cozy watch on rainy days