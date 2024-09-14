When Lovely Runner’s co-stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok were asked if they are dating in real life on Salon Drip 2

featuring Lovely Runner stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok. Their appearance was filled with chaotic and adorable moments that quickly went viral and sparked a buzz across social media.

Viewers of Lovely Runner were smitten with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in their roles as Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol. The duo's undeniable chemistry, both on and off-screen, captivated fans and kept the buzz going even after the show ended. Their adorable interactions led many to wonder if they were dating in real life, given how comfortable and close they seemed with each other.

While Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon were performing a skit, their frequent eye contact caught the attention of the entire crew and host Jang Do Yeon, who couldn’t help but gush over their undeniable chemistry. When the co-stars mentioned they were just trying to communicate through their performance, Jang Do Yeon humorously noted that their eyes seemed to be in close proximity, adding to the playful atmosphere.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon giggled heartily and reiterated that they were simply communicating through their performance. When Jang Do Yeon asked if they were dating in real life, the duo only laughed and avoided giving a direct answer. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising their incredible chemistry.

During her chat with the host, Kim Hye Yoon reminisced about her favorite scene from Lovely Runner. She recalled the moment when both characters fell into the river after Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok, rescued her.

Kim Hye Yoon highlighted the tender moment when, after emerging from the water, her character, Im Sol, and Sun Jae shared a deeply intimate exchange. She described how this scene, where Im Sol realizes Sun Jae had saved her before, resonated with fans due to its raw and authentic portrayal. Hye Yoon loved how the scene conveyed a sense of isolation, making it feel as though they were the only two people left in the world, completely relying on each other.

The host, clearly charmed by her enthusiasm, couldn’t help but smile and playfully suggested that the two might be dating in real life. The remark elicited cheers from the staff and added to the lively atmosphere.

For Byeon Woo Seok, his favorite scene was when Sun Jae and Im Sol were lying down during their visit to In Hyuk's family. In that tender moment, Im Sol told him, "Don't cry too much after I leave." She was hinting that she might time-slip back into the future again, so he shouldn't be too sad when she leaves.

The episode became such a hit that it racked up millions of views and hundreds of comments, as fans couldn’t get enough. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s chemistry is so beloved that their fans have created a dedicated fandom named Subeom. The name Subeom comes from SolSeonSubeom, which, according to the National Institute of the Korean Language’s Standard Dictionary, means Leading by Example.

Fans coined the ship name SolSeon for the couple Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae, which inspired the fandom name Subeom. In the series, Im Sol goes to great lengths to keep Ryu Sun Jae safe across different timelines, and Ryu Sun Jae equally protects Im Sol, even at the risk of his own life.

