Lovely Runner’s writer Lee Si Eun reveals which Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's past characters caught her eye

In a recent interview, the writer of Lovely Runner Lee Si Eun shared which characters from Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's past projects caught her attention. The drama, based on a popular web novel and written by True Beauty writer Lee Si Eun, revolves around a time-travel romance.

Kim Hye Yoon portrays Im Sol, a devoted fan shattered by the loss of her favorite star, Ryu Sun Jae, played by Byeon Woo Seok. As Im Sol journeys back in time to rescue him, the story poses the intriguing question: "What would you do to save your ultimate bias?"

Lee Si Eun talks about Kim Hye Yoon’s past projects

Writer Lee Si Eun explained why she believed Kim Hye Yoon would be the perfect fit for the character of Im Sol in Lovely Runner. In an interview, she highlighted the importance of Sol's character and how she needed an actress who could portray brightness despite underlying sadness.

Lee Si Eun was impressed by Kim Hye Yoon's ability to maintain a bright tone even in challenging situations, such as when her character faced injury. Watching Kim Hye Yoon in The Girl on a Bulldozer, Lee Si Eun observed her talent for expressing emotion beneath a seemingly cold exterior.

Initially, the writer, Lee Si Eun, didn't anticipate creating Lovely Runner or the character of Im Sol. However, she couldn't shake the idea of Sol, envisioning an actress like Kim Hye Yoon in the role. Inspired by this vision, she began crafting the story with Kim Hye Yoon in mind.

After investing significant effort into the script, she was overwhelmed with gratitude when Kim Hye Yoon accepted the casting offer for Sol. Lee Si Eun felt touched and almost couldn't believe it. Writing Im Sol with Kim Hye Yoon in mind, and then having her agree to the role, filled her with immense joy and satisfaction.

Lee Si Eun reflects how Byeon Woo Seok is the perfect Sun Jae

Writer Lee Si Eun also shared insights into casting Byeon Woo Seok for the role of Sun Jae in Lovely Runner. She emphasized the importance of finding an actor who perfectly embodied the character. During the search, she came across Byeon Woo Seok while watching 20th Century Girl and was immediately captivated by his portrayal. Seeing him in a school uniform, discussing the past era, she was struck by his suitability for the role as Sun Jae. From that moment, Byeon Woo Seok became Sun Jae in her mind.

Lee Si Eun continued, recalling their first meeting at a café where when Byeon Woo Seok walked in she felt as if Sun Jae himself was walking in slow motion. She expressed her gratitude to him, saying, "Thank you for becoming Sun Jae." To her, it felt like destiny that he appeared just as she had envisioned, completing the picture of her dream characters.

