MAMA Awards 2024 Day 3 Winners List: SEVENTEEN lifts 2 daesangs, Byeon Woo Seok, BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jennie, and more
The grand finale of the 2024 MAMA Awards at Osaka's Kyocera Dome was a night to remember, with SEVENTEEN clinching two daesangs, alongside BTS' Jungkook, and more. Check out full winners list here!
The grand finale of the 2024 MAMA Awards took place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, celebrating the best in music and entertainment. Day 3 concluded with SEVENTEEN shining brightly as they claimed two daesangs (grand prizes): Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for their record-breaking album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. Their triumph continued with the Visa Super Stage award and Best Male Group.
aespa also clinched trophies, winning Song of the Year for their chart-topping hit Supernova. The track earned them additional accolades, including Best Dance Performance Female Group, Best Music Video for Armageddon, and Best Choreography.
BTS’ Jungkook, though serving his mandatory military service, was honored with Best Male Artist and Best Dance Performance Male Solo for Standing Next to You, while IU took home Best Female Artist. The versatile actor and singer Byeon Woo Seok won Favorite Global Trending Music for his Lovely Runner OST Sudden Shower, adding an exciting moment to the ceremony.
Other notable winners included Zico for Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance and BIBI for Best Vocal Performance Solo. With unforgettable performances and recognition across genres, the 2024 MAMA Awards celebrated another stellar year in music.
Enlisted below are the winners announced on the final day of the MAMA Awards 2024:
- Artist of the Year: SEVENTEEN
- Song of the Year: Supernova by aespa
- Album of the Year: SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN by SEVENTEEN
- Music Visionary of the Year: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
- Best Male Artist: BTS’ Jungkook
- Best Female Artist: IU
- Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN
- Best Female Group: aespa
- Best Music Video: aespa’s Armageddon
- Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Zico’s SPOT! feat. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- Best Dance Performance Male Solo: BTS’ Jungkook for Standing Next to You
- Best Dance Performance Female Solo: BLACKPINK’s Jennie for You & Me
- Best Dance Performance Female Group: aespa for Supernova
- Best Band Performance: QWER for T.B.H.
- Best Vocal Performance Group: (G)I-DLE for Fate
- Best Vocal Performance Solo: BIBI for Bam Yang Gang
- Best OST: Crush for Love You With All My Heart (Queen of Tears OST)
- Best Collaboration: Zico and BLACKPINK’s Jennie for SPOT!
- Best Choreography: aespa for Supernova
- Visa Super Stage: SEVENTEEN
- Favorite Global Trending Music: Byeon Woo Seok
- Favorite Asian Artist: INI
