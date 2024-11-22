Lovely Runner fame Byeon Woo Seok joins BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more as brand ambassador for Cartier

Byeon Woo Seok, the rising star known for his breakout role in Lovely Runner released earlier this year, has officially been named a brand ambassador for luxury jewelry and watch giant Cartier. The announcement, made on November 22, has thrilled fans of not just the star but also across fashion and entertainment industries, marking a significant milestone in the actor's career.

In his statement, Byeon Wo Seok expressed his excitement, saying, "I am delighted and excited to be joining Cartier as an ambassador. I am honored to be able to work with Cartier, who has endlessly taken on new creative challenges that transcend time while also presenting elegant designs steeped in expert craftsmanship." His words reflected the deep admiration he holds for the brand's legacy of combining timeless elegance with innovation, a sentiment that mirrors his own rising career in the entertainment world.

He steadily garnered attention for his performances across both television and film. After making his modeling debut in 2010, he transitioned into acting in 2016 with the drama Dear My Friends. His breakout year came in 2019 with Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency and continued with notable roles in Record of Youth (2020) and Moonshine (2021), which earned him a Best New Actor award at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards. In 2022, he starred in the heartwarming film 20th Century Girl and the much-anticipated Soulmate.

But it was his recent role in Lovely Runner that solidified his place as one of the most exciting young stars in South Korea. The time-slip romance, which premiered in April 2024, showed Byeon Woo Seok’s versatility, with the actor even taking singing lessons to perfect his vocal skills for the role. Currently touring across the globe for his SUMMER LETTER fan meeting, Byeon Woo Seok is also set to grace the 2024 MAMA Awards to present a category and perform Lovely Runner OST Sudden Shower at the annual ceremony.

By joining Cartier's prestigious roster of ambassadors, which includes global stars like BTS' V, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and GOT7’s Jackson Wang, among others, Byeon Woo Seok is poised to become a major international style icon.

