Meet K-drama actress who started out as wedding planner, got caught for underage drinking but found stardom in Song Kang-starrer

Today we will discuss the life and career of a popular K-drama star who worked very hard to get to where she is now. She is known for relentlessly preparing for her roles, which is demonstrated in her on-screen presence. What makes her journey more interesting is that she went through a career change from a wedding planner to become a successful actress.

Do you have a guess yet? If not, then let us reveal, it is none other than the Sweet Home star Go Min Si. Born on February 15, 1995, she is a 29-year-old Korean actress who has immensely yet steadily advanced in her acting career.

In her interviews, she revealed that becoming an actress has been her dream since elementary school. However, she didn’t know the way and her parents also wanted her to live an ordinary life.

Go Min Si ended up graduating from a beauty school and then kickstarted her career as a wedding planner for three years. At 21, she finally gathered the courage to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress and came to Seoul.

The actress revealed that for almost a year, she lived off her savings while trying to hone her acting skills and looking for gigs. She shared that for her audition, she used to do the makeup herself.

This K-drama star debuted with many talents

In 2016, Go Min Si began a new journey making her directorial debut with a short film titled Parallel Novel. She also participated in the screenwriting process and starred in this film, demonstrating her many talents.

In the same year, she officially made her acting debut with a role in the YouTube drama 72 Seconds: Season 3. Her unique yet sophisticated looks in this drama quickly earned her the nicknames Little Jo Yoon Hee or Little Kim Min Hee.

TV Career starts

In 2017, Go Min Si made her television debut with a role in the popular historical drama My Sassy Girl starring Joo Won and Oh Yeon Seo. In the same year, she also appeared in the youth drama Hello, My Twenties! 2 and the fantasy series Meloholic.

Go Min Si continued to strengthen her stance as a promising actress with a few more roles in the following years. She appeared in Welcome to Waikiki, Live, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and Cheese in the Trap (film).

Finally, in 2018, she bagged a pivotal role in The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion. She starred as Do Myung Hee, the best friend of Kim Da Mi starrer Ja Yoon. Her extraordinary performance in this film won her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 55th Grand Bell Awards. Her supporting role in the 2019 drama Love Alaram further expanded her scope as an actress.

Breakthrough in Song Kang starrer series

She landed her breakthrough in 2020, bagging one of the main roles in Netflix’s survival series Sweet Home, also starring Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, and more stars. Her outstanding performance as a stubborn yet courageous sister of Lee Do Hyun quickly won the hearts of many and fans couldn’t wait for her return in season 2.

Underage drinking controversy shadowed her newfound success

Just when Go Min Si was basking in her newfound success, a controversy marred her moment like a storm. A photo from when she was 17 in 2011, quickly went viral online, where she was seen drinking alcohol with her friends.

Shortly after, she issued an apology statement, that she knew what she did was wrong. She promised to walk the righteous path with more sincerity.

Go Min Si finds her stardom

She bagged a lead role in the 2021 period drama Youth of May. Though her character met a tragic fate, her reunion and chemistry with Lee Do Hyun are still engraved in viewers’ hearts.

In this heartbreaking melodrama, she played Kim Myung Hee, a nurse who accidentally meets medical student Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) in the chaotic background of the Gwangju uprising. Their pure and honest romance in this drama remains one of the best yet.

In 2023, Go Min Si reprised her role in season 2 of the hit series Sweet Home. She will soon return again in the upcoming season 3 set to be released on July 19.

Go Min Si is currently starring in tvN’s food reality show Jinny’s Kitchen 2. She became an intern as the successor of BTS’ V who carried out the role in the show’s first season.

