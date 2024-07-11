‘I miss you Tannie’: BTS’ V shares adorable PIC with pet dog Yeontan from military; see here

BTS’ V is currently completing his mandatory military service along with other members, excluding Jin. From his enlistment, he shared an adorable picture with his beloved pet dog Yeontan, pouring his heart out about how much he misses him. Just like the K-pop idol, himself, his pet dog also has a huge following among the fans.

BTS’ V shares Instagram story with Yeontan

On July 11, BTS’ V took to his Instagram and shared a new story with pet pomeranian Yeontan. In the caption, he wrote “I miss you Tannie”, expressing his feelings for the pet, while he is away in the military.

Alongside the adorable picture, which was probably taken before he enlisted, the Rainy Days singer added a song titled The Sleeping Dog. It is a brand new track from the Los Angeles-based indie singer Asia Chow.

Promoting her new single, she wrote on Instagram, “I hope the song resonates with anyone who has been fortunate enough to know the love of a man’s best friend”. A beautiful line that perfectly describes V’s close bond with Yeontan.

See BTS’ V’s Instagram story here:

More about V’s pet dog Yeontan

Yeontan is a male black and tan pomeranian who was first introduced to fans on December 4, 2017, through Jin’s birthday live. Apart from his ‘father’ V, the pet is quite friendly with all the BTS members. He also used to live with them for quite a long time.

Due to busy schedules, the FRI(END)S singer was unable to properly look after him. So he started to live with the BTS member’s parents. However, as of 2023, V took him in again in his Seoul apartment.

Yeontan is also known to be friends with Jungkook’s pet dog Bam. On many occasions, V’s pet has made appearances on the group’s vlog and videos. He was also featured on the cover of the singer’s latest solo album Layover. However, the concept photos, which were shot in Spain featured a look-alike dog.

Yeontan also has a cute nickname, Tannie.

More about V's latest activities

V enlisted for the military on December 11, 2023, alongside bandmate RM. The duo will most likely be discharged in June 2025. Meanwhile, his latest solo single FRI(END)S was released on March 15, soaring high on all music charts. Prior to that, the singer unveiled his debut solo studio album Layover consists of six songs with the lead one being Slow Dancing.

