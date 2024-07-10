Sweet Home 1-3 unseen stills OUT: Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si and more seen in precarious moments from previous seasons

Sweet Home Season 3 is a much-awaited drama as it will mark the finale of the hit horror thriller series. Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si and more actors will be returning for the latest season.

The story will continue after the second season and focus on the lives of people who survived the stadium battle. The series will be premiering this July, marking the end of the story.

Sweet Home Season 1-3 unreleased stills featuring Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun Park Gyu Young and more

On July 10, Netflix dropped unreleased stills from Sweet Home Seasons 1,2 and 3 featuring Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Park Gyu Young and more. The pictures showed the survivors in their vulnerable moments as they were caught up in stressful moments. Some of the images also showed fleeting happy times, like Go Min Si and Song Kang spending time together and Park Gyu Young smiling. See the images below.

More about Sweet Home Season 3

The final season, Sweet Home Season 3, will be premiering on July 19 and will be streaming on Netflix.

The latest season will focus on the blurring lines between the monster and the human. Humanity continues to grapple with the emergency of neohumans while the world is on the brink of annihilation. This will mark the finale of the monsterization saga.

The horror drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and was created by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young Chan. The latest season has been directed by Lee Eung Bok, who also worked on seasons 1 and 2.

Sweet Home 3 was Song Kang's last project before he commenced his mandatory military service. Lee Do Hyun is also currently fulfilling his military service.

