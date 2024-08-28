Min Hee Jin plans to ‘fight with all might' in feud against HYBE over removal as ADOR CEO

Min Hee Jin, the famous producer behind the famous K-pop girl group NewJeans, was yesterday announced to have resigned as the CEO of ADOR. Now just after hours of Min Hee Jin’s stepping down as CEO, she has spoken about her next steps saying she has “plans to fight with all might”. She previously also said her dismissal was not discussed with her.

On August 28, 2024, just a day after stepping down as the CEO of NewJeans’ agency ADOR, Min Hee Jin had an exclusive interview with South Korean media outlet Channel A.

During the interview, Min Hee Jin said plans to "fight with all might” in regard to her sudden dismissal as ADOR CEO. She added that she is currently “organizing” her plans.

Min Hee Jin added that she also wants to win and wants to set “a precedent” so that such similar things do not happen again. She added that she intends to do so or otherwise everyone would continue “getting pushed around by HYBE”.

Min Hee Jin yesterday soon after the announcement of her resignation as ADOR CEO came, she had expressed that the decision was unilateral and nothing was discussed with her. Now, she has further expressed her plans to fight her sudden dismissal by gearing up for a “life and death” fight against HYBE.

She had said in an official statement that the decision to dismiss her as ADOR CEO was a violation of the shareholder contract and went against the court’s initial decision which stopped HYBE from dismissing her.

Yesterday on August 27, NewJeans agency ADOR announced in an official statement that Min Hee Jin had resigned from her position as CEO, and HR expert Kim Joo Young was appointed in her place. This decision came after a board meeting.

However, after the announcement came, Min Hee Jin’s representative commented that she was not aware of the board meeting until the last minute, and the decision of her dismissal as CEO was made unilaterally without her consent.

It was also announced that Min Hee Jin will continue to produce NewJeans as an in-house director. Min Hee Jin later said the above-mentioned decision was also not discussed with her.

