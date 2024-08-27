Min Hee Jin resigns as ADOR CEO in new statement; to continue production for NewJeans as in-house director

Min Hee Jin, the famous former CEO of ADOR, the agency behind NewJeans, has now stepped down from her CEO position marking a great change in the leadership. Min Hee Jin will now continue production for NewJeans as in-house director. The announcement made by ADOR comes amid Min Hee Jin has been accused of hiding sexual harassment and bullying.

On August 27, 2024, the South Korean media outlet SPOTV News reported that NewJeans’ label ADOR released an official statement regarding a change in their leadership.

According to the new statement, NewJeans’ agency announced that Min Hee Jin has resigned as the CEO of ADOR and was simultaneously replaced. ADOR said that after having a board meeting, they chose to appoint internal director Kim Joo Young as the new CEO in place of Min Hee Jin.

ADOR introducing Kim Joo Young said that she is a human resources expert with experience in various industries and as the new CEO she will stabilize the organization and reorganize its internal structure.

Meanwhile, Min Hee Jin after stepping down as the CEO will continue production for the K-pop girl group NewJeans as an in-house director and producer. She will hence continue working as the main producer behind NewJeans.

This news comes soon after Min Hee Jin was accused by unknown sources of bullying and sexual harassment within ADOR.

Regarding the same reportedly a criminal complaint by an ex-employee of ADOR was filed against Min Hee Jin for violating Labor Standards Act and Personal Information Protection Act. They later reportedly filed a civil and criminal lawsuit against Min Hee Jin. While according to reports another executive of ADOR also reported Min Hee Jin for unfair practices within the office environment.

Regarding the change in leadership, ADOR in their statement said that they will now demarcate production and management which according to them is the norm for multi-label organizations but up till now they were not following it as the CEO (Min Hee Jin then) was overseeing both. The NewJeans agency added that with the new CEO, ADOR has planned to “spare no support for NewJeans’ growth and great success”.

In other news, LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music also sued Min Hee Jin for defamation for 500 million KRW.

