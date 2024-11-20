Min Hee Jin resigns as ADOR’s internal director one month after reinstatement; plans to terminate contract with HYBE

Min Hee Jin has taken a bold step in her journey with HYBE so far. The former ADOR CEO has been in a public dispute with the conglomerate for seven months now. In her latest statement, she reportedly described it as a ‘witch hunt’. According to the latest update, Min Hee Jin is resigning as the internal director of ADOR after just a month of being reappointed. She has also revealed her plans to pursue legal action against HYBE for violating the shareholder contract.

On November 20, Min Hee Jin announced through her legal team that she is resigning as ADOR’s internal director. On October 17, she was reappointed in that position through a 3-year contract. She was tasked with overseeing NewJeans’ production.

In addition to leaving ADOR, she has also shared her plans to terminate the shareholder agreement with HYBE and held the company responsible for violating it in the first place by dismissing her as the CEO.

“I will also pursue all necessary legal action against HYBE and its associates for their numerous illegal actions,” Min Hee Jin lamented through her representative.

Explaining her decision, she stated that throughout the seven-month-long dispute that started with HYBE’s ‘illegal’ audit back in April, she tried her best to maintain the shareholder agreement and return ADOR to as it was before.

But now she thinks, “HYBE has refused to admit wrongdoing and shows no sign of changing, so I have come to the conclusion that further efforts are a waste of time.”

Min Hee Jin added that she has been working tirelessly to protect NewJeans within the ‘crooked’ HYBE and the company instead of showing remorse for their actions, went on a ‘witch hunt’, accusing her of management takeover.

She further expressed her frustration saying, “HYBE has been using its subordinate labels to file unreasonable lawsuits, find fault, and unfairly play the media to try to bury me,” indicating the recent incidents with BELIFT LAB and Source Music.

In her statement, she added, “It appears that my whistleblowing was a legitimate accusation based on clear facts, while HYBE’s ugly lies and hypocrisy continue to be exposed, “ talking about the claims she had about the company and the recent internal document leak that put them in hot water.

