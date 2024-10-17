Min Hee Jin gets reinstated as ADOR's internal director following dismissal as CEO with 3-year contract

A major breakthrough came for the ADOR, Min Hee Jin, and HYBE feud which also involves NewJeans. As per the latest updates, the former ADOR CEO has rejoined the agency, but this time as the inside director. She will continue to oversee the production works for NewJeans.

According to Korean media outlet Newsen’s report on October 17, ADOR announced, “Today, we held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and reappointed former CEO Min Hee Jin as an inside director.”

With this, her term with the agency extends by a few years. Previously, her contract as inside director was set to expire on November 1. With her reinstatement confirmed, she will continue her journey with the agency for 3 more years starting on November 2.

This update comes almost 2 months after her journey ended as CEO. On August 27, ADOR announced that Min Hee Jin would no longer serve as the CEO. She was replaced by internal director Kim Joo Young. This update came as a result of the longtime public battle between Min Hee Jin and ADOR’s parent company HYBE.

It all started when back in April, she was caught planning a scheme to seize the agency’s management rights from HYBE. Many lawsuits, court hearings, and press conferences later, she was removed from the CEO position.

However, NewJeans, who had been managed by her since debut, didn’t take the news well. In a bombshell YouTube live, they gave an ultimatum to HYBE saying that Min Hee Jin should return to her CEO position by September 25. In addition, they also accused the agency of workplace harassment, mistreatment, and other things.

The following day, Min Hee Jin also filed for an injunction to get back her CEO status. However, it didn’t work out as they thought. On September 25, ADOR’s new management clearly announced that her reappointment as the CEO was not possible.

At the same time, the agency announced that she had the option to continue as the internal director. Initially, Min Hee Jin refused the offer, but with the latest announcement, it’s safe to say she is not leaving ADOR, at least for the next 3 years.

