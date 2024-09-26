NewJeans' Hanni's absence from group photo amid HYBE Vs Min Hee Jin feud sparks concerns; Here's why K-pop star could be missing

NewJeans' Hanni’s absence from a newly released group photo has sparked significant concern among fans, particularly due to the ongoing tension between HYBE Corporation and ADOR's Min Hee Jin. On September 25, a series of group photos featuring Minji, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein were uploaded to NewJeans' official channels, notably excluding Hanni. The timing of the photo release added fuel to the ongoing discussion surrounding HYBE's refusal to reinstate Min Hee Jin as ADOR’s CEO; a situation that has stirred emotions within the fandom.

Fans were quick to speculate, as September 25 marked the deadline set by NewJeans to address their concerns about HYBE’s management. Earlier in the month, on September 11, the members had initiated a livestream on a new YouTube channel, during which they expressed support for Min Hee Jin, underscoring her critical role in the group's identity. During the broadcast, Hanni bravely shared an incident where a HYBE manager allegedly told members of another group to "ignore" her, further elaboration on the deteriorating relationship between the members and management. This candid discussion culminated in the members issuing an ultimatum, asking HYBE to restore Min Hee Jin as ADOR CEO by September 25.

As the deadline passed without Min Hee Jin's return, HYBE stated that reinstating her was "impossible." Amid this, Minji sent an uplifting message to fans via phone, expressing gratitude and encouraging fans to remain positive. Hanni also took to social media, sharing her thoughts with fans, stating, “Our Bunnies are really strong. We’re so lucky to have people like you by our side.”

Despite the worries surrounding Hanni’s absence, it was reported by Xports News on September 26 that Hanni missed the group photo due to health reasons, alleviating some concerns. However, the timing of the photo release and her absence stirred speculation about the idol’s well-being and the broader situation within NewJeans.

On a brighter note, Hanni has recently attended Paris Fashion Week, where she made a striking appearance at the Gucci Women’s Summer/Spring 2025 show, joining BTS member Jin. While this moment highlighted her growing global influence in the fashion world, the ongoing uncertainties within NewJeans' management loom large for fans eager for resolution.

