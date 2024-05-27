Min Hee Jin’s explosive chats mention BTS, revealing HYBE’s chart manipulation and using NewJeans parents for ADOR takeover plans; Know more
Min Hee Jin’s alleged text messages have been revealed by the Korean media outlet TV Daily and they expose her plans to take over ADOR from HYBE. On May 27 KST, TV Daily in their expose allegedly claimed they had text messages from Min Hee Jin and her executives.
In the series of text messages, one circumstance is interesting when an executive named Lee informs Min Hee Jin that they should plan to take away ADOR before BTS’ return from the military. They talk of using the media to put HYBE under fire by exposing chart manipulation done by them. The executive adds that if this works people will question HYBE’s credibility and the losses will be huge which they can use.
Min Hee Jin in the text messages mentions using this time when HYBE is under fire to take ADOR away. The executive says he will plan everything investment, competitors, media, and so on.
In another set of messages, Min Hee Jin allegedly planned to take NewJeans through monetary negotiations from HYBE.
One of the most exposing messages allegedly depicts Min Hee Jin planning with an ADOR executive to use parents of NewJeans members as whistleblowers for making complaints to HYBE. When the executive suggested ADOR should make an internal complaint first, Min Hee Jin refused and said releasing the parents' complaints to the media would work better for them.
More about the ongoing ADOR and HYBE feud
ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE have been in a battle over power and an alleged takeover planned by the former.
In new developments, Min Hee Jin and HYBE trial is ongoing which she had filed to stop the latter from removing her from the CEO position.
