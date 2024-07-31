Miss Night and Day's Jung Eunji and The Impossible Heir's Lee Jun Young in talks to lead upcoming rom-com 24-Hour Health Club

Miss Night and Day's Jung Eunji and The Impossible Heir's Lee Jun Young have been offered the lead roles in the new drama 24-Hour Health Club. This is an exciting prospect as the capable actors have proved their talent and acting skills in their previous roles. Though not much is known about the upcoming drama just yet, here is everything known till now.

24-Hour Health Club cast may include Jung Eunji and Lee Jun Young

On July 31, News N reported that Lee Jun Young's agency BILLIONS and Jung Eunji's agency IST Entertainment have confirmed that the actors have been offered the main roles in the upcoming drama 24-Hour Health Club and are currently reviewing it.

Lee Jun Young has been offered the role of Do Hyun Joong who is a fitness centre owner. He is very particular about postures and likes to lead a healthy and organized life. He struggles to maintain his life as a self-employed health trainer.

Jung Eunji has been offered the role of Lee Mi Ran who is an assistant manager of the Planning and Development team at a travel agency. She has a passion for food and romantic relationships.

24-Hour Health Club will tell the story of a man who runs a health centre and is interested in fixing not only the health of his clients but also their lives.

More about Jung Eunji and Lee Jun Young

Jung Eunji is a member of the K-pop group Apink. She made her acting debut in 2012 as she took the role of the lead protagonist in the hit drama Reply 1997. Her fantasy romance comedy Miss Night and Day is currently airing.

Lee Jun Young was formerly a member of UNB and U-KISS. He kicked off his acting career in 2017 with the drama Avengers Social Club. He recently appeared in The Impossible Heir and Dreaming of a Freaking Fairytale in the lead roles.

