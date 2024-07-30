Top 7 K-dramas to watch if you liked Chinese drama Hidden Love: Love Alarm, Extraordinary You and more

If you loved the sweet romance and heartfelt moments in the Chinese drama Hidden Love, you’re in for a treat! K-dramas are known for their captivating stories and charming characters, and I’ve picked seven that will give you all the feels.

These dramas feature everything from high school crushes to unexpected love stories, just like Hidden Love. Whether you’re a fan of slow-burn romances or love triangles, there’s something here for everyone.

Get ready to dive into a world of emotions, laughter, and maybe a few tears. So, grab your popcorn and cozy up because these K-dramas are perfect for your next binge-watching session. Let’s explore these hidden gems that will make your heart flutter and keep you hooked from start to finish!

Here are 7 K-dramas to tune into after watching Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan's Hidden Love

1. My ID is Gangnam Beauty

If you enjoyed Hidden Love, you’ll love My ID is Gangnam Beauty. This K-drama dives into the world of self-esteem and beauty standards, following the journey of a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery to escape bullying.

As she navigates university life, she learns that true beauty comes from within. Along the way, she finds a heartwarming romance that helps her embrace her true self. With its touching storyline and relatable characters, My ID is Gangnam Beauty is a must-watch for fans of heartfelt dramas.

Advertisement

2. Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo

This K-drama tells the story of Bok-joo, a young weightlifter. She works hard to reach her dreams while also learning about love and friendship. As she trains, she faces many challenges but also finds joy and support from her friends and family.

This drama is all about growing up, discovering who you are, and balancing your passions with your personal life. It’s a sweet and inspiring tale that will warm your heart, just like Hidden Love.

3. Love Alarm

This K-drama is set in a world where a special app tells you if someone nearby likes you. The story follows Kim Jo-jo, a high school girl who uses the app and finds herself in a love triangle. As she deals with her feelings for two boys, she also faces personal challenges and family issues. The app makes things more complicated, showing how technology can affect our emotions and relationships.

Advertisement

Love Alarm is a touching and thought-provoking drama about young love, friendship, and the impact of technology on our lives. It’s perfect for fans of heartfelt and engaging stories.

4. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

This K-drama is a romantic comedy about a boss who thinks very highly of himself and his smart, hardworking secretary. The story is full of funny and sweet moments as the boss tries to understand why his secretary wants to quit after working for him for nine years.

As they spend more time together, they start to understand each other better and develop feelings. It’s a charming and light-hearted show that will make you laugh and warm your heart, just like Hidden Love.

5. Her Private Life

This K-drama is about Sung Deok-mi, an art curator with a big secret: she’s a huge fan of a K-pop idol. She runs a fan site for him while keeping her passion hidden from everyone at work. Things get interesting when her new boss, Ryan, discovers her secret.

Advertisement

As they pretend to date to avoid rumors, they start to develop real feelings for each other. This show mixes romance with the exciting world of fandom, making it a fun and heartwarming watch, just like Hidden Love.

6. Because This Is My First Life

It is a heartwarming K-drama about Nam Se-hee, a socially awkward IT worker, and Yoon Ji-ho, a struggling writer. They agree to a marriage of convenience to solve their financial problems. Living together as landlord and tenant, they face personal and societal challenges, slowly discovering love and understanding.

This drama beautifully explores modern relationships, cohabitation, and the pressures of marriage, making it a perfect watch for fans of realistic and touching stories like Hidden Love.

7. Extraordinary You

It is a fresh take on high school romance. Eun Dan-oh, a student at a prestigious academy, discovers she is just a character in a comic book. Realizing that the comic’s writer controls her life, she decides to change her fate.

Despite being an extra with a sad storyline, she fights to find her own love and happiness. This drama’s unique plot and heartfelt moments make it a great pick for fans of Hidden Love, who enjoy stories about self-discovery and breaking free from predetermined paths.

Advertisement

These K-dramas are like warm hugs on a cold day! They're filled with sweet love stories, funny moments, and characters you'll really care about.

Just like Hidden Love, these shows will make you laugh, cry, and feel all the feels. Whether you love stories about young love, finding yourself, or modern relationships, there's something for everyone. Get ready to fall in love with these amazing dramas!

ALSO READ: 61 Unique Couple Activities to Escape the Ordinary