Lee Jun Young joins Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik in talks to lead rom-com drama Melo Movie

Actor Lee Jun Young is likely to star in the upcoming romantic comedy drama, Melo Movie (literal title). The actor has been offered to play the role of Hong Si Jun, a genius composer, and is positively reviewing it.

Previously, it was reported that actress Park Bo Young and actor Choi Woo Shik will feature in the show as the leading pair. The drama is penned by screenwriter Lee Na Eun, who previously worked with Choi Woo Shik in the SBS drama, Our Beloved Summer (2022).

Lee Jun Young reported to play a composer in rom-com drama Melo Movie

Melo Movie drama focuses on the lives of young individuals who firmly confront every situation no matter how difficult it is. After enduring hardships for so long, they wish to chase their dreams and find someone to confide in.

In this drama, Lee Jun Young is likely to play Hong Si Jun, who has aspired to become a music composer since his childhood days. However, his character exhibits a child-like behavior and creates a mystical impression of himself in order to escape public attention.

Meanwhile, actor Choi Woo Shik is considering the role of Go Gyeom, who used to be an actor and did some minor roles. He ultimately transforms into a film critic and dreams of watching every single movie in the world.

Park Bo Young, on the other hand, has been offered the character of Kim Moo Bi, an ambitious assistant director who eventually becomes a film director. She follows the career path carved by her father, a film staff member, and enters the entertainment industry. Kim Moo Bi works hard to pave her way to reach the pinnacle of success in this competitive world.

More about Lee Jun Young, Park Bo Young, and Choi Woo Shik

Lee Jun Young is a former member of the K-pop boy group U-KISS. Now, he is actively working as an actor, showcasing noteworthy performances through various K-dramas and films, such as Imitation (2021), Love and Leashes (2022), and more.

Park Bo Young is one of the leading actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. Some of her prominent works include Strong Woman Do Bong Soon (2017), Abyss (2019), and more. She was seen in her latest drama Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023).

Choi Woo Shik is an actor who is known for taking on challenging roles. From the Oscar-winning film Parasite to his promising new thriller drama A Killer Paradox, where he plays an ordinary man who commits a crime, Choi Woo Shik has always surprised the viewers with his unique choice of projects.

