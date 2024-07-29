Miss Night and Day with Jung Eun Ji-Lee Jung Eun maintains high viewership ratings; The Auditors achieves personal best

Miss Night and Day featuring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun and the Auditors with Shin Ha Kyun, both series started off with lukewarm viewership ratings but quickly gained the attention of the viewers with their interesting plots. The dramas saw a rise in the viewership ratings this weekend. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Sunday, July 28.

Miss Night and Day becomes the most-watched program on Sunday

Miss Night and Day starring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun earned a nationwide average viewership rating of 8.3 percent ahead of its final week. The drama is in its last leg and became the most-watched program on Sunday, which is July 28.

The drama revolves around a woman in her 20s who struggles to find a decent job. One day, she finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman. Since then, during the day, she has the body of an older woman and at night she has her younger body.

This works to her advantage as she gets the job of an intern with a prosecutor who solves drug cases.

The Auditors sees rise in viewership despite the Paris Olympics broadcast

Shin Ha Kyun's The Auditors achieved a viewership rating of 7.8 percent and achieved its personal best yet. It also became the most-watched in its timeslot.

Advertisement

It tells the story of a veteran auditor Shin Cha Il who has a cold personality and is ruthless when it comes to work. His team includes a rookie employee who is affectionate and warm. It tells the story of the two growing as individuals and doing their jobs better as they start working together.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic did not air this weekend due to the Olympics coverage. The drama is on a two-week hiatus. The Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo starrer drama tells the story of an actress who, due to circumstances, hits her bottom. Fate reunites her with her first love, who is now an assistant director. He helps her gain her position back.

ALSO READ: No Gain No Love teaser: Shin Min Ah looks for short term husband in order to prevent loss; Watch