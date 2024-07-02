MONSTA X’s I.M gets surprised by ASTRO’s Jinjin and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu on first day as Kiss the Radio DJ; watch

MONSTA X's I.M, who has taken on the role of a new DJ host for a show called Kiss the Radio, received heartwarming messages from his idol friends. ASTRO's Jinjin, who pretended to be a Monbebe (MONSTA X's fandom name), engaged in conversation with him on call, while SEVENTEEN's Mingyu sent a pre-recorded message to cheer I.M on for his new show.

During the radio show, ASTRO's Jinjin called MONSTAX's I.M, acting as a casual Monbebe listener named Kim Woo Jin, who was aged 23. I.M, unaware it was Jinjin, asked him when he had been most emotional because of a friend. Jinjin replied that it was when he was moving, and a friend had given him a very thoughtful gift. He expressed excitement about their long-standing friendship.

Later, as they continued their conversation, I.M asked more about the friend who gave Jinjin the gift. As they shared details, I.M eventually mentioned that the friend might be listening to the radio show as well. At that moment, Jinjin called out "Changkyun-na" (I.M's real name), revealing his identity. I.M was surprised and burst into laughter upon realizing it was Jinjin who had been talking to him all along.

Jinjin then disclosed that the friend who had given him the touching gift was actually I.M himself. He expressed how deeply moved he had been by the gesture and admitted that he wanted to thank I.M for it at least once. Jinjin then encouraged fans to show lots of love to I.M and support his new radio show. The two continued to joke around and shared laughter as they wrapped up their conversation.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu also sent a prerecorded message to congratulate I.M on becoming the DJ of I.M Kiss the Radio. He expressed excitement for fans to anticipate I.M hosting and interacting with them, encouraging everyone to tune in and shower I.M with love. I.M was visibly pleased to hear Mingyu's message and applauded in appreciation for his friend's support.

More about MONSTAX’s I.M’s Kiss the Radio

On June 18, JYP Entertainment announced that Young K would be stepping down from his DJ role on KBS Cool FM's DAY6's Kiss the Radio, with his final live broadcast scheduled for June 28, followed by a pre-recorded show airing on June 30. Simultaneously, XportsNews reported that MONSTA X's I.M would succeed Young K as the new DJ for the radio program.

On June 20, I.M's agency Sony Music Korea and KBS CoolFM announced that I.M would take over as the host of Kiss the Radio, beginning July 1 at 10 PM KST. Previously, I.M showcased his hosting skills on Naver NOW's Midnight Idol alongside fellow MONSTA X member Kihyun.

