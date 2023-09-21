Moving’s Go Yoon Jung to join Kim Seon Ho in new Hong Sisters’ drama Can This Love Be Translated? Find out

On September 20, a South Korean media outlet confirmed that Go Yoon Jung has received the offer to lead the upcoming Hong Sisters’ romance comedy drama Can This Love Be Translated?. Her agency, MAA said that the Moving star is currently reviewing and has not yet confirmed if she will be leading the drama as of yet.

Go Yoon Jung and Kim Seon Ho in Can This Love Be Translated?

Can This Love Be Translated? is a romance drama about a man who translates languages for a living and comes across a woman who is completely opposite of him when it comes to love. They begin to understand each other as they spend time together. Previously, Han So Hee was offered the lead role and after reviewing the role, she decided to reject it and fans are hoping that Go Yoon Jung will be taking on the lead role. This drama will also be Kim Seon Ho’s long-awaited comeback drama after Hometown Cha Cha Cha, which was released in 2021. If she takes the role, she will be playing a woman who has a pessimistic view of love and relationships, which is the complete opposite of Kim Seon Ho’s character. The new drama is by the Hong Sisters (Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran), who composed incredible dramas like Couple or Trouble, The Greatest Love, Hotel Del Luna, and Alchemy Of Souls.

Go Yoon Jung’s filmography and upcoming roles

Go Yoon Jung’s recently completed drama Moving has courted a lot of attention owing to her acting skills as Jang Hee Soo and her chemistry with her co-stars. If Go Yoon Jung takes up the role, this will be the second time she will be working with Hong Sisters after Alchemy Of Souls. She also recently got confirmed to act in the lead role for Hospital Playlist’s spin-off which is called A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday. Go Yoon Jung plays a first-year obstetrics and gynecology resident in this show. Go Yoon Jung, who appeared in the 2019 drama He's Psychometric and played roles in dramas like Netflix's The School Nurse Files, Sweet Home, JTBC's Law School, and others.

