Did Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, and Kang You Seok’s Resident Playbook get indefinitely postponed? Medical strike causes concern

Resident Playbook, the highly anticipated spinoff of the hit medical K-drama Hospital Playlist is amidst another delay while medical societies face unrest in South Korea. Hospital Playlist, starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do, revolves around five friends who work together at Yulje Medical Centre. Following the base story, Resident Playbook would see another similar group of doctors in a hospital setting.

Go Yoon Jung Shin Si Ah, and Kang You Seok’s Resident Playbook may get delayed indefinitely; Here's why

Go Yoon Jung, the famed actress who played the lead in the fantasy romance Alchemy of Souls, is set to lead the spin-off of Hospital Playlist, called Resident Playbook. It was reported previously that Resident Playbook was postponed to a later release in the second half of the year. However, the date was still not revealed.

In other unfortunate developments for the K-drama fanatics, the medical drama Resident Playbook stands postponed indefinitely. The Go Yoon Jung starrer has been indefinitely postponed due to medical controversies in South Korea. Recently an alarming number of medical residents have been going on strike and resigning without reason. The resignations have caused a major shortage of staff which is more concerning. Since Resident Playbook is a medical drama, premiering it amidst a medical strike seemed unwise for the production company and hence they have decided to push the show until further notice.

Now instead of Resident Playbook, tvN has decided to push forward The Midnight Romance In Hagwon starring Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon, which will air in May this year.

More about Resident Playbook

Resident Playbook will be set at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center (the hospital in the K-drama Hospital Playlist). The series would follow the turbulent friendships of young obstetrics and gynaecology residents who have decided to join the unpopular department amidst disturbing low birth rates.

Go Yoon Jung will lead the medical K-drama as a first-year obstetrics and gynaecology resident who will get wiser as time passes and she learns the way of her industry. Supporting her in the lead will be Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, and Kang You Seok. Hoping the issues are solved soon and the medical drama comes back on track.

