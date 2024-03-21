Here’s why Go Yoon Jung’s Resident Playbook's release is postponed

Resident Playbook is the newest medical K-drama on the block starring Go Yoo Jung. The drama is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, as this medical drama is a spin-off of the major hit Hospital Playlist. Being a spin-off of such a big hit, the expectations for this one are as high as the mountain, and with the stellar cast, Resident Playlist will for sure emerge as a winner. Unfortunately, the release date of the drama has just been pushed to later.

Here’s why Go Yoon Jung’s Resident Playbook pushed off to a later release

Resident Playbook, the upcoming tvN drama starring Go Yoon Jung along with Shin Shi Ah, Kang Yoo Seok, Jung Joon Won, and Han Ye Ji has been pushed off to a later release date. Today, tvN announced that Resident Playbook has been postponed to the second half of the year, it was scheduled to follow Queen of Tears. Now The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will be taking that place. The release date still has not been decided and will be decided later.

Among the reasons for the unseen delay, was the rising doctor strike in South Korea, in which many medical residents have been resigning, causing a shortage of staff. Now, Resident Playbook is a medical drama, and releasing it at such a turbulent time was not a good idea, tvN said. Apart from this, there were other reasons as well which were taken into account before this decision.

Advertisement

More about Resident Playbook

Resident Playbook is an upcoming medical K-drama by tvN, it is a spin-off of the hit show Hospital Playlist. The drama will focus on showing the real life of medical residents and doctors and what they go through in their daily lives dealing with life and death. Go Yoon Jung is the main lead of the show, who plays a first-year obstetrics and gynaecology resident along with other residents Shin Shi Ah, Kang Yoo Seok, Jung Joon Won, and Han Ye Ji who also work in the same department. They will navigate their medical careers, friendship and life in this upcoming drama. Resident Playbook will air on tvN and will also be available for streaming on Netflix.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Reply 1988, Born Again, and more: Here are 5 K-dramas where female lead falls in love with second lead