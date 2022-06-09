Ms. Marvel EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lintz, Rish Shah & Yasmeen Fletcher discuss their favourite MCU superheroes

Ms. Marvel is the latest show from Marvel Studios to introduce an all-new character in an episodic format after the recently released Oscar Isaac starrer Moon Knight. The show introduces fans to MCU's first Muslim superhero with the character of Kamala Khan who first appeared in the comics in 2013 with actress Iman Vellani in the lead role.

In an exclusive joint interview with Pinkvilla, the show's stars Rish Shah, Matt Lintz and Yasmeen Fletcher discussed coming on board for the Marvel show and discussed the superheroes they have been obsessed with when it comes to the franchise. In Ms. Marvel, the show's lead character Kamala Khan is a massive fan of the Avengers and even runs a fan channel for her favourite superhero, Captain Marvel. When it comes to cosplaying, Kamala chooses her hero, Captain Marvel, to dress up as.

When asked which superhero are they completely obsessed with from the Marvel universe, Shah, Lintz and Fletcher had interesting choices. Yasmeen who will be seen playing the role of Nakia, one of Kamala's closest friends revealed she has a favourite MCU character and it's not one of the Avengers. She said, "Shuri. She's not the standard hero to people." In the Marvel universe, Shuri has been played by Letitia Wright.

As for Matt who plays the role of Bruno, a BFF to Khan's character, it's more of a situational choice as he said, "I think honestly right now, what I'm looking forward to most is, Thor [Thor: Love and Thunder]. I'm really excited for that movie. The new trailers are sick. Adding on about his choices when it comes to having MCU favourites, Rish Shah agreeing to Matt and Yasmeen's picks added, "We love Winter Soldier. We love Bucky Barnes. I'm also a huge Spider-Man fan. All of them are really incredible and iconic."

As for their upcoming show Ms. Marvel, when asked about how they felt about entering the Marvel universe themselves, Rish revealed that the trio were most excited about watching the massive sets that had been designed for the show adding that, "The ability that they have to pull these things together create this world for Kamala and for us is insane."

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan while actors Mohan Kapur and Zenobia Shroff play her parents and actor Sagar Shaikh plays her brother Aamir on the show.

Ms. Marvel premiered its first episode on June 8 and will be releasing new episodes weekly on Disney+ Hotstar.

