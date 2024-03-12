HOPE ON THE STREET Preview: BTS' J-Hope poses with dancers worldwide ahead of docuseries premiere

Get ready to groove with BTS' J-Hope as he takes the streets by storm in a preview of HOPE ON THE STREET. This dynamic street dance report showcases J-Hope alongside talented dancers from around the world, offering a glimpse into the electrifying energy of the upcoming docuseries premiering on March 28.

BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET preview

BTS' J-Hope is set to take fans on an exhilarating journey with his upcoming six-part docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET, set to premiere on March 28. On March 12, the talented dancer and rapper gave fans a sneak peek into the street dance extravaganza by unveiling a series of stills featuring himself alongside dancers from around the world. The photos serve as a captivating preview of the diverse street dance styles that will be showcased in the upcoming documentary.

BIGHIT Music treated fans to a triple delight on March 11, releasing clips that offer a glimpse into J-Hope's exceptional dance prowess across various styles, including Hip-Hop, Popping, and House. These teasers provided a taste of the electrifying energy and versatility that fans can expect in HOPE ON THE STREET.

The main poster, unveiled on March 6, sets the tone for the docuseries, featuring J-Hope in a dynamic mid-dance pose. Accompanying the image is a reflective statement expressing the artist's deep connection to street dance, emphasizing its role in shaping his artistic identity. J-Hope's journey is beautifully encapsulated in the words, "It's because if you were to ask about who I am or my roots, the answer would be Street Dance."

The teaser trailer, released on February 29, further delves into J-Hope's personal and artistic evolution, divided into three segments: dance, dream, and learn. J-Hope passionately recounts his early days, emphasizing the profound impact of street culture on his identity. He expresses his intention to explore global streets through dance, embracing diverse styles across cities like Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and his hometown Gwangju.

With anticipation building, HOPE ON THE STREET promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant exploration of J-Hope's love for street dance and the cultural influences that have shaped his extraordinary journey.

J-Hope is also set to release HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1

J-Hope's highly anticipated album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, aligning with his upcoming docuseries, unveils a star-studded musical journey in a recently released highlight medley by HYBE Labels on February 27. The special album features six tracks, with the solo version of On The Street as the title track, showcasing J-Hope's individual brilliance. BTS' Jungkook joins in the collaboration dream with I Wonder..., adding emotional depth to the album, aligning with J-Hope's dance journey narrative.

Exciting collaborations include Lock/Unlock with Hollywood producer Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers, and I Don't Know featuring Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM. The dance mix of What If... with South Korean hip-hop artist Jinbo injects high energy, while NEURON pays homage to J-Hope's roots with a powerful collaboration with Gaeko and Yoonmirae. The album, set for release on March 29, promises a diverse musical experience, complementing the docuseries premiere on March 28.

