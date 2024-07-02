Ok Taecyeon and Byeon Woo Seok to Kim Hye Yoon, 7 Korean actors who nailed protagonist and antagonist roles

What makes some actors truly impressive is their versatility in their acting roles. They aren't confined to playing the struggling underdog or the charming boy/girl next door, or even the central figure in a typical love triangle.

Instead, they can seamlessly transition from starring as the protagonist in a romantic comedy one year to portraying a compelling villain in their next project. This ability to tackle diverse characters showcases their range and keeps audiences captivated with each new role they undertake. Here are the top seven Korean actors who nailed the roles of both protagonists and antagonists.

Ok Taecyeon

He emerged as one of the most pleasant surprises in K-drama history in 2021. At the beginning of the year, he portrayed an intern who revealed himself to be an evil genius in the dark comedy, Vincenzo. To conceal his true identity, he assumed the role of a carefree and cheerful assistant to the female lead. His portrayal as one of the year's most detestable villains made him a perfect foil to the series' protagonist, Song Joong Ki.

But Taecyeon isn't just about creepy charms. Back in 2016, he took on the lead role opposite Kim So Hyun in Bring It On, Ghost. As Park Bong Pal, Taecyeon portrayed a skilled exorcist who harnesses his abilities while working at a haunted high school. There, he encounters Kim Hyun Ji, a wandering spirit played by Kim So Hyun. Together, they agree to unravel the mystery of Hyun Ji's past to help her find peace, teaming up to confront various ghosts. During this role, Taecyeon exhibited a more reserved personality, portraying a gentle and sweet male lead.

Han So Hee

In Nevertheless, Han So Hee plays Yoo Na Bi, a university student caught in a complex relationship with a charming but commitment-phobic classmate portrayed by Song Kang. Despite knowing his tendencies well, Na Bi finds herself drawn to him against her better judgment. Their dynamic evolves into a messy friends-with-benefits arrangement, fraught with emotional complexity.

On the other hand, as Yeo Da Kyung the other woman, who is having an affair with the female lead’s husband in The World of the Married, Han So Hee ignites a whirlwind of betrayal, revenge, and intense emotional turmoil. This series is a rollercoaster for the heart, with cliffhangers at the end of each episode that leave you on the edge of your seat.

Byeon Woo Seok

In the spin-off to the popular Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, titled Strong Girl Namsoon, three generations of strong women—Gil Joong Gan (Kim Hae Sook), Hwang Guem Joo (Kim Jung Eun), and Gang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi)—possess extraordinary strength and join forces to investigate a drug cartel.

The antagonist, Ryu Shi Oh (Byeon Woo Seok), is a cunning and menacing mafioso known for his ruthless tactics. With his intelligence and dangerous nature, Shi Oh is not a guy to be messed with and there is no denying that Byeon Woo Seok put the good into playing bad.

There's no denying that Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner has captured hearts as the ultimate romantic lead. When bedridden Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) hears Sun Jae express his relief that she's alive during a radio call, her world changes. Years later, when Sun Jae tragically dies, Im Sol travels back in time to save him and alter his fate.

Byeon Woo Seok's heartfelt portrayal of leading man Sun Jae melted hearts, portraying him as a high achiever unafraid to show vulnerability. As Im Sol strives to protect Sun Jae across timelines, he remains willing to sacrifice everything for love. Byeon Woo Seok not only mastered his character's essence but also established Sun Jae as an iconic figure. Whether stumbling through confessions, struggling with inner feelings, or passionately expressing himself, his portrayal deeply resonated with viewers.

Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon has recently captivated audiences with her portrayal of Im Sol, the beloved protagonist in the latest hit drama Lovely Runner. Her performance has garnered praise from both critics and viewers alike, with media outlets dubbing her an "Actress You Can Trust" in the Korean entertainment industry.

Im Sol is portrayed as a charming and endearing woman who sacrifices her dream of becoming a film director after a leg injury leaves her paralyzed in 2009. Despite her challenges, Im Sol embodies strength, resilience, and selfless love. She risks everything to protect the man who once saved her life, even if it means endangering herself once again, making her a standout character in the series.

Kim Hye Yoon's versatility as an actress shines through in her memorable cameo as a bully in The Legend of the Blue Sea and her compelling portrayal as the selfish and cunning telephone operator Gye Bun Ok in Snowdrop.

In Snowdrop, Gye Bun Ok is depicted as an antagonist character who missed out on college due to financial hardships. Initially friends with Yeong Ro (played by Jisoo), their relationship turns sour after Gye Bun Ok accuses Yeong Ro of triggering a hostage situation. Kim Hye Yoon's adept portrayal of Gye Bun Ok's antagonistic role is sure to evoke strong emotions and leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook's versatility is showcased by his ability to effortlessly portray both heroes and villains. In his iconic role in Goblin, the actor masterfully embodies the modern-day Grim Reaper as naive and mild, while revealing his darker past in a compelling dual portrayal.

Embracing his romantic comedy talent further, Lee Dong Wook shines as a perfectionist, workaholic lawyer in Touch Your Heart, where he engages in a heartwarming romance.

However, he takes a sharp turn in the psychological thriller Strangers From Hell, where he portrays a seemingly friendly dentist. Behind his unsettling smile lies a character with hidden secrets, challenging Lee Dong Wook to tap into his darker side.

Lim Ji Yeon

Lim Ji Yeon demonstrates her versatility and acting range by portraying the villain in The Glory. She delivers a standout performance as the main antagonist, Park Yeon Jin, a relentless bully. Unrestrained by consequences, Yeon Jin fearlessly pursues her goals by any means necessary. She views it as natural for the powerful to exploit the weak and feels entitled to control her victims due to her socio-economic status. Her portrayal of Yeon Jin captures the complexities of a character driven by power and privilege.

On the other hand, in The Killing Vote, Lim Ji Yeon portrays Joo Hyeon, a determined and principled police officer. Contrasting sharply with her heartless character in The Glory, Joo Hyeon is passionately dedicated to her role, unable to ignore injustice. Her uncompromising stance often leads to issues with those around her, but she steadfastly refuses to compromise on matters of right and wrong.

Ahn Bo Hyun

Ahn Bo Hyun delivered a compelling performance as Jang Geun Won in portraying the rich and entitled bully whose actions seem unchecked due to his father's powerful position in the Jangga Group. His counterpart, Park Sae Roy (Park Seo Joon), bears the brunt of Geun Won's relentless torment during their school years, often taking the blame for his actions.

Despite his despicable behavior, Geun Won's character reveals a deeper complexity rooted in his yearning for his emotionally distant father's approval. Ahn Bo Hyun also skillfully portrayed Geun Won's emotional range. By the end of the show, his portrayal evokes a bit of an empathy from the audience.

See You in My 19th Life, created by Lee Hey, is a popular Naver webtoon featuring a woman with the ability to recall all her past lives. Ahn Bo Hyun takes on the role of the shy Moon Seo Ha, a second-generation chaebol known for his perfectionism and delicate personality. Seo Ha carries the memories of his first love, Yoon Joo Won (played by Kim Si Ah in her previous life as Ban Ji Eum), whose tragic death deeply affected him. However, upon meeting Ban Ji Eum in the present, Seo Ha begins to experience familiar emotions reminiscent of his first love once more.

