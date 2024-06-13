7 revenge K-dramas to watch for that extra thrill: The Glory, Eve, Vincenzo, more

Delve into the world of vengeance and justice with these riveting revenge K-dramas that promise an extra thrill. From intricate plots to compelling characters, these dramas like My Name, Vincenzo, and more masterfully weave themes of betrayal and retribution to captivate audiences worldwide. Get ready to experience the cathartic satisfaction of poetic justice as protagonists seek to reclaim what was lost in these gripping tales of revenge and redemption. Enlisted below are seven of the best revenge K-dramas promising an enthralling experience to viewers.

Top 7 revenge K-dramas to watch for an adrenaline rush

1. The Glory

The Glory, released in two parts, garnered critical acclaim and significant viewership upon its release in 2022 and 2023. The series follows Moon Dong Eun, a former victim of school violence, who seeks revenge on her bullies by becoming a homeroom teacher to the child of the bully leader, Ha Ye Sol. Inspired by true events, the show delves into the complexities of trauma, justice, and the desire for retribution.

2. Vincenzo

The series follows Park Joo Hyung, aka Vincenzo Cassano, a mafia consigliere who seeks revenge against his adoptive family's killers while recovering hidden gold bullion in Seoul's Geumga Plaza. Alongside quirky characters and intense plot twists, Vincenzo navigates through a web of corruption and betrayal, using unconventional methods to take down the powerful Babel Group and seek justice.

Advertisement

Vincenzo achieved impressive ratings, becoming one of tvN's highest-rated dramas. It also gained popularity internationally through Netflix, consistently ranking in the top 10 TV shows worldwide.

3. Eve

Eve unfolds a gripping tale of vengeance and betrayal within a chaebol family embroiled in a 2 trillion divorce lawsuit. At the heart of the turmoil is Lee La El, portrayed by Seo Ye Ji, seeking retribution for her parents' untimely demise.

As she navigates her quest for revenge, La El finds unexpected love with Kang Yoon Gyeom, played by Park Byung Eun, further complicating her mission. With a stellar cast and intricate plot twists, Eve delves into the complexities of love, loyalty, and the pursuit of justice amidst high-stakes power dynamics.

4. Reborn Rich

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min, Shin Hyun Bin

Director: Jung Dae Yoon

Runtime: 60-87 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Fantasy, period, revenge

Release Date: November 18, 2022

Advertisement

Reborn Rich captivated audiences and made history as the second highest-rated series in Korean cable television, thanks to its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The drama follows Yoon Hyun Woo, portrayed by Song Joong Ki, who seeks revenge after being betrayed and murdered by a member of the Soonyang family.

Reincarnated into the body of Jin Do Jun, he strategically plots a hostile takeover of Soonyang Group, delving into the complex power dynamics of chaebols and the backdrop of the 1997 Asian Financial crisis. With its gripping plot twists and themes of redemption and justice, Reborn Rich leaves viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

5. My Name

My Name follows Yoon Ji Woo, portrayed by Han So Hee, who infiltrates a drug crime gang to avenge her father's death, only to become a mole within the police force.

Advertisement

With the help of gang leader Choi Mu Jin, played by Park Hee Soon, Ji Woo adopts the persona of Oh Hye Jin and joins the drug investigation unit. Partnered with Detective Jeon Pil Do, portrayed by Ahn Bo Hyun, Ji Woo navigates the dangerous world of crime and deception in her quest for justice.

6. Lawless Lawyer

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Seo Ye Ji, Lee Hye Young, Choi Min Soo

Director: Kim Jin Min

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Genre: Legal, thriller

Release Date: May 12, 2018

Lawless Lawyer follows the story of Bong Sang Pil and Ha Jae Yi as they form the Lawless Law Firm to fight against corruption and injustice. Sang Pil, a former gangster turned lawyer, seeks revenge for his mother's death and challenges those in power.

Partnered with Jae Yi, a lawyer of high integrity, they use unconventional methods and the law to take down corrupt judge Cha Moon Sook and her associates. The series, which premiered on tvN in 2018, became a commercial hit and garnered acclaim for its thrilling plot and compelling characters.

7. The Penthouse: War in Life

Cast: Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Uhm Ki Joon, Yoon Jong Hoon, Shin Eun Kyung, Bong Tae Kyu, Park Eun Seok, Yoo Joo Hee

Director: Joo Dong Min, Park Bo Ram, Park Soo Jin

Runtime: 70-95 minutes

Seasons: 3

Genre: Suspense, drama, crime, revenge, thriller, mystery

Release Date: October 26, 2020

Advertisement

The Penthouse: War in Life, series delves into the lives of wealthy residents at Hera Palace, showcasing their intertwined fates, secrets, and desires. Led by Shim Su Ryeon and Joo Dan Tae, the characters navigate complex relationships and power struggles, with Oh Yoon Hee seeking revenge and Cheon Seo Jin facing downfall.

Season 2 delves deeper into the aftermath of Su Ryeon's death and the emergence of new mysteries, while Season 3 explores the residents' pursuit of redemption after their trials. With twists, betrayals, and shocking revelations, The Penthouse captivates viewers with its gripping storyline and dynamic characters.

In conclusion, these top 7 revenge K-dramas offer a thrilling and captivating experience for viewers seeking adrenaline-pumping storytelling. From the intricate plots of The Glory to the dark humor of Vincenzo and the intense melodrama of Eve, each drama promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With themes of betrayal, redemption, and poetic justice, these dramas delve deep into the world of vengeance, leaving viewers craving for more.

ALSO READ: 9 feel-good Korean movies to watch on a lowkey day; Little Forest, Tune in for Love, more