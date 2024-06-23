Happy Lim Ji Yeon Day: 5 Things about iconic evil Park Yeon Jin's role in The Glory that made her 'villain of the year'

Lim Ji Yeon garnered immense fame and recognition for her villainous role in the revenge thriller drama The Glory. Her role was one of the most iconic villain roles even in the history of K-dramas. The actress won hearts by aptly taking the screen and reigning over it as Park Yeon Jin in The Glory.

She has been noted for playing majorly different roles in her works, which is an example of her incredible acting power. Moving on from one of the most evil villain roles in The Glory, she portrayed a domestic violence victim in Lies Hidden in My Garden. Lim Ji Yeon’s nuanced acting style breaths beautifully through each and every detailed portrayal by her across K-dramas and movies.

To celebrate Lim Ji Yeon on her birthday let’s look back at her iconic evil role in The Glory and why she became ‘villain of the year’.

5 Things that made Lim Ji Yeon’s iconic evil Park Yeon Jin in The Glory ‘villain of the year’

1. The way Lim Ji Yeon’s Park Yeon Jin talks, walks, and everything else

One of the biggest things that made The Glory's Park Yeon Jin ‘villain of the year’ was how she just carried herself. From her madness, attire, attitude, style, and evil smiles to her dialogue delivery style, everything about her made her dripping with evil.

Lim Ji Yeon's Park Yeon Jin was an evil high school queen who was the ringleader of a group of bullies who bullied students in the school. Since she was rich, she had the thought that she could do what she wanted with poor people.

Taking her evil powers to great lengths, she and her lackeys burnt, beat, and mocked Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo). They bullied other kids as well, using the power of their money and status as an instrument to break down others.

Park Yeon Jin was an iconic villain as she could portray pure evil with just a look in her eyes. Her subtle evil smiles when she talked and her nerve-wracking shouts, the power she held over everyone in her sight and never backed from throwing her hands at those who she did not like, everything simply made her ‘villain of the year.’

2. Lim Ji Yeon’s Park Yeon Jin was the worthy enemy of Song Hye Kyo’s Moon Dong Eun

It is said a hero is of no use if there is no worthy villain edging them to fight. Similarly, Moon Dong Eun could take perfect revenge and become the perfect hero only when an evil woman like Park Yeon Jin stood in front of her.

If someone asks if they can imagine someone else as Park Yeon Jin, the answer is no because Lim Ji Yeon was the perfect evil bully in The Glory. She never regretted her evil deeds to Yoon So Hee or Moon Dong Eun and tried to save herself by using everyone in her life. Nobody in her presence could breathe freely, and she had the power to overpower and shut down everyone, whether it was a blackmailing friend, colleague, or someone else. There was this ‘madness’ in her that reminded of ‘the Joker’; for her, whatever she did was never wrong.

3. She put up a brilliant fight till the end

Park Yeon Jin lost the battle in the end, and rightly so; we never want a bully, a murderer, and an evil villain to win. But, the fight she put up against Moon Dong Eun made it extremely fun.

When Moon Dong Eun was picking her life apart one by one, she held her ground with an evil smile on her face and never lost her cool.

When she was blackmailed for cheating, she killed the blackmailer and intelligently at that, leaving almost no evidence. She put obstacles in Moon Dong Eun’s plan by attacking her helper; she brutally undermined and mocked Choi Hye Jeong. She did not back down from the fight even once, making the whole revenge plan even more enticing.

4. Her evil genius mind

We have got to hand it to Park Yeon Jin for making the perfect web of lies using her extremely cunning and evil genius mind. She killed Son Myeong Oh and covered it up almost perfectly. She hid behind her good person face in front of the world and her husband.

She even brought up a daughter from her affair with her real husband without letting him ever find out the truth. For him, she was the perfect wife, mother, and weather forecaster. She used everyone in her life, from her friends and lover to the family, for money, to save herself, and to live a rich life.

She escaped after murdering a kid while she was in high school, escaped bullying charges, and so much more, all thanks to her evil genius mind. One might say she was the master of the facade. Park Yeon Jin’s wicked mind made her the villain of the year.

5. Park Yeon Jin’s deserved yet iconic ending

Park Yeon Jin’s awful end was satisfying and justified; she rotted behind bars. Her end was made iconic by Lim Ji Yeon’s commendable portrayal in a way that even her end was villain-worthy.

She kept her villain mode on till the end, challenging Moon Dong Eun that she would kill her when she got out and asking what she had to regret. Her utter shock when she saw her mother act like she did not exist anymore.

When rotting behind bars, she became the topic of ridicule at the hands of fellow convicts. When they asked her to tell them about the weather, she acted like she was on screen, describing the weather and hinting that she had lost so miserably that she had lost her mind.

Lim Ji Yeon’s portrayal of Park Yeon Jin in The Glory was undoubtedly commendable and exemplary, making her the undefeatable ‘villain of the year.’

