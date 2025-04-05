Jr NTR x Nelson Dilipkumar: Devara star drops big revelation on his upcoming project with Jailer director; ‘If I talk about…’

Jr NTR has been at the forefront of all the buzz, courtesy of his star-studded lineup of films. The actor, who is set to make his Hindi film debut with War 2, also has highly anticipated projects like Devara 2 and an untitled film with Prashanth Neel in the pipeline.

However, there has also been speculation about the actor teaming up with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for a film. And recently, Jr NTR finally dropped a hint about this exciting collaboration.

Speaking at the success event for the film Mad Square, Devara star Jr NTR indirectly confirmed his upcoming film with Nelson Dilipkumar. The project will be produced by Naga Vamsi and will feature a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander.

He said, “If I talk about Vamsi too much, maybe he'll get dishti (nazar). He has gotten used to good happening to him. We're about to do something soon. He will announce it soon when he can. The day we announce it, I'll let Vamsi deal with you.”

For the unversed, it was back in November 2024 when the first reports about Jr NTR and Nelson’s potential collaboration surfaced. According to Aakashavani, the filmmaker had pitched a few ideas to the actor, and one of them had been locked.

The report also claimed that two leading production houses were in contention to bankroll the project. However, an official announcement from Jr NTR and Nelson Dilipkumar regarding the collaboration was still awaited.

Coming back to Jr NTR’s project with Prashanth Neel, rumor has it that the makers have shortlisted Dragon as the film’s title. The action thriller has already gone on floors, and the actor is expected to join the sets soon.

According to a previous report, the title and first look of the NTR-Neel film are likely to be unveiled on May 20, 2025. The film is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festivities.

