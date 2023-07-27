Why was Lim Ji Yeon jealous of boyfriend Lee Do Hyun and co-stars from The Glory? Actress reveals

The Glory actress Lim Ji Yeon to appear on a popular South Korean talk show You Quiz on the Block revealed in the latest teaser. Lim Ji Yeon mentioned her boyfriend and co-star Lee Do Hyun on the show among her The Glory co-actors garnering fans' attention. The Lies Hidden in My Garden actress went on to talk about her experience in her latest K-dramas and a lot more.

Lim Ji Yeon mentioned Lee Do Hyun and The Glory Cast

You Quiz on the Block hosted by renowned comedians Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho invited actress Lim Ji Yeon to the show's upcoming episode. While introducing Lim Ji Yeon, Yoo Jae Suk described her as the Hottest actress in Korea. Lim Ji Yeon revealed she was a fan of Yoo Jae Suk. While discussing wanting to come on the show she mentioned her boyfriend Lee Do Hyun, who recently appeared in K-drama The Good Bad Mother. Lim Ji Yeon expressed her cute jealousy and said, "I really wanted to come to You Quiz on the Block. Sung Il Oppa (Jung Sung Il) appeared first, then Do Hyunie (Lee Do Hyun) appeared. So I just waited to be invited."

Lim Ji Yeon spoke about her first conversation with Song Hye Kyo, she asked her " What should I do to get closer to you?". The show further teased Lim Ji Yeon talking about the behind-the-scenes of The Glory, and her interest in weightlifting, she even flaunted her dancing skills. The hosts complimented Lim Ji Yeon for her amazing acting during the black bean noodles scene from Lies Hidden in My Garden.

About Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun

On April 1, 2023, A South Korean media outlet reported that a new K-drama couple was born. The Couple was said to be Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun, this news sent fans into a frenzy. Even if it was for a short while the two stars have shown alluring chemistry on screen in The Glory. Given the day being April Fool's Day many netizens pointed out it could be fake until the agencies of the couple revealed it to be true.

