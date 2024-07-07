Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ Jin to be torchbearer at 2024 Olympics, Gong Yoo hints at Squid Game 2 release date, and more

BTS’ Jin has been confirmed to become the torchbearer for South Korea at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. In other news, Gong Yoo has hinted at the release date for highly-anticipated Squid Game season 2. Continue to read on and catch up on such exciting K-drama and K-pop updates from this week.

BTS’ Jin confirmed to become torchbearer for South Korea at 2024 Olympics

On July 2, many reports emerged stating that BTS member Jin will participate in the torch relay at the Paris Olympics 2024, representing his country South Korea. Shortly after, the group’s agency HYBE stated that they would confirm further after a thorough consultation with the International Olympic Committee.

Fans didn’t have to wait longer for the confirmation. On July 3, the agency officially announced that Jin will become South Korea’s torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which is scheduled to commence on July 26. However, the exact date and time of his participation in the traditional toch really will be revealed later.

Stray Kids teases new collaboration with Deadpool & Wolverine’s Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are currently in South Korea to promote their upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine. The Hollywood stars are engaging in many activities while on this trip, including a collaboration with the leading K-pop group Stary Kids.

Taking to their social media accounts, the boy band’s members Bangchan and Felix shared a photo with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, writing that they are excited to show fans all the ‘awesome things in store’. Shortly after, Ryan Reynolds created a buzz with a hilarious post, jokingly calling Hugh Jackman ‘the newest member of Stray Kids’.

It’s a known fact, that the Deadpool actor is a huge fan of the group, hence, there’s much excitement about their collaborative content. Meanwhile, while on this trip, the Hollywood stars also made headlines with their surprise appearance at the Waterbomb Seoul music festival.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Cha Eun Woo spark dating rumor

Recently, BLAKCPINK’s Rosé and Cha Eun Woo made headlines, when fans speculated that the duo have been secretly ‘dating’ for a long time. To back up the rumor, they have provided a bunch of similar photos that both K-pop idols shared on their social media.

From similar locations to similar poses, the striking resemblance between their Instagram posts instantly caught netizens’ attention and many are referring it to as their very own ‘lovestagram’.

However, none of their sides have addressed the rumors yet.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR faces multiple plagiarism accusations

BLACKPINK’s Lisa got accused of wearing a ‘rip-off’ outfit in her ROCKSTAR music video. A Chinese fashion designer by the name of Yue Yang shared on her social media that the star-shaped top that the K-pop idol wore in the MV is her original design. She claimed that neither Lisa nor her team contacted her regarding the use of this design.

On the other hand, Gabriel Moses, a cinematographer who shot Travis Scott’s FE!N music video accused the K-pop icon of ‘copying’ his shot in her ROCKSTAR music video.

Squid Game’s Gong Yoo reveals major hint about season 2 release

In other news, On July 2, Gong Yoo appeared in a video for the WWD Korea YouTube channel. When asked about Squid Game 2, he revealed that it will probably meet viewers worldwide on this upcoming Christmas.

Previously, another Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae also said that season 2 will arrive in December. The latest hint suggests the much-awaited Squid Game 2 is eyeing a 25 December release, after 3 years of the first season.

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo had a cameo as the ‘salesman’ in Squid Game. In the second season, he will reprise his role, joining the main cast lineup.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s dating rumor resurfaces

Following their heart-fluttering chemistry in Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won have continuously been embroiled in dating rumors. This time, it was fueled further when the actor shared three photos on his Instagram and later deleted it.

Fans pointed out that in those photos, he was wearing an all-black outfit, like the one Kim Ji Won wore in her last Instagram post. They also pointed out the seemingly similar poses they struck, concluding it as their ‘lovestagram’. On top of it, after Kim Soo Hyun deleted the post, fans were left confused.

However, both their agencies declined to comment on the matter, saying that it is groundless as this seems to be a ‘forced lovestagram’.

