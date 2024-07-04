Lim Ji Yeon looks dangerously mysterious hiding secrets from Jeon Do Yeon in new stills for Revolver with Ji Chang Wook; see PICS

Revolver is an upcoming action movie starring Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Do Yeon, and Lim Ji Yeon following a thrilling story filled with firearms, revenge, and crime.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the film have unveiled new stills featuring Lim Ji Yeon in her character. She looks breathtakingly mysterious in the new stills as she enters Jeon Do Yeon’s life with a seemingly ulterior motive.

Lim Ji Yeon looks breathtakingly mysterious in new stills from the action movie Revolver

Revolver is a highly anticipated action and crime thriller film starring top stars Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Do Yeon, and Lim Ji Yeon in lead roles. Revolver is set to hit the theatres in South Korea on August 7, 2024, and ahead of the theatrical premiere, they have revealed new stills starring Lim Ji Yeon.

Lim Ji Yeon in the new stills brings forth a strikingly new breath of fashion and mystery as she transforms into a dangerous looming figure in Jeon Do Yeon’s Ha Soo Young’s life. The first still shows Lim Ji Yeon donning a big mysterious smile as she offers something to Jeon Do Yeon.

Lim Ji Yeon will portray the mysterious Jung Yoon Sun, from the nightclub that was involved in Jeon Do Yeon’s case. She suddenly starts looming over Jeon Do Yeon once she gets released from prison sparking interest as to whether she is a villain or a friend.

The other stills show Lim Ji Yeon with sneaky smiles and distrusting expressions filled with anger as walks. Lim Ji Yeon undoubtedly embodies a figure filled with secrets as she seems to have ulterior motives for lingering around Ha Soo Young.

Check out Lim Ji Yeon’s new stills from Revolver here:

Know more about Revolver

Revolver follows the story of Ha Soo Young (Jeon Do Yeon) a police officer who goes to prison for crimes she did not commit for a price. But when she is released she gets to know by Jung Yoon Sun ( Lim Ji Yeon) that a man named Andy (Ji Chang Wook) has stolen her compensation so she undertakes a ruthless search to catch him and get what’s hers.

